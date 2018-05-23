Andres Iniesta Says He is Moving to Japan, Expected to Sign with Vissel Kobe

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 20: Andries Iniesta of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on May 20, 2018 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Andres Iniesta reportedly will move to Japanese side Vissel Kobe, according to Sky Sports News:

Iniesta, who called time on his Barcelona career on Sunday after helping the Blaugrana complete a Copa del Rey and La Liga double, posted a picture on his Twitter account alongside Hiroshi Mikitani, owner of Vissel:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Iniesta Confirms He's Moving to Japan

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Iniesta Confirms He's Moving to Japan

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Napoli Hire Carlo Ancelotti

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Napoli Hire Carlo Ancelotti

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Maurizio Sarri Leaves Napoli

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Maurizio Sarri Leaves Napoli

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Jordi Alba: Very Good to See Griezmann at Barcelona

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Jordi Alba: Very Good to See Griezmann at Barcelona

    Xavi Hernández
    via MARCA in English