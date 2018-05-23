Andres Iniesta Says He is Moving to Japan, Expected to Sign with Vissel Kobe

Andres Iniesta Says He is Moving to Japan, Expected to Sign with Vissel KobeMay 23, 2018
Andres Iniesta reportedly will move to Japanese side Vissel Kobe, according to Sky Sports News:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
BREAKING: Andres Iniesta says he is moving to Japan and he is expected to sign for Vissel Kobe. #SSN https://t.co/DSbIFEtq9j
Iniesta, who called time on his Barcelona career on Sunday after helping the Blaugrana complete a Copa del Rey and La Liga double, posted a picture on his Twitter account alongside Hiroshi Mikitani, owner of Vissel:
Andrés Iniesta @andresiniesta8
Rumbo a mi nuevo hogar, con mi amigo @hmikitani...🇯🇵⚽ ✈️ 🌍 Heading to my new home, with my friend 🇯🇵⚽ ✈️ 🌍 https://t.co/xeXBw4GYfc
