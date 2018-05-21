Report: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Haven't Had 'Serious' Contract Negotiations

The New York Giants and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have not yet had "any serious negotiations" on a new contract, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Beckham is expected to report to the Giants' voluntary organized team activities, which start Monday, in an effort to earn the team's trust as he seeks a new contract, per Raanan:    

"The Giants wanted Beckham present this spring to show his dedication and see firsthand how he has progressed after breaking his ankle in October. They got what they wanted.

"What Beckham wants now is a new contract. This is no secret, and this was a premeditated approach this spring aimed to prove he’s capable of being a leader and trusted member of the team. Again, mission accomplished."

                  

