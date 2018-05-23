WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan's Second Chance and Top Takeaways

1 of 5

In a main event that lived up to massive expectations, The American Phoenix managed to take down The Daredevil and earn one more chance at Money in the Bank next week in a battle against The Destroyer. The great match not only gave Bryan serious momentum but also proved his importance to SmackDown.

Every time Bryan is on television these days, he performs like the star, putting on great matches with everyone. While Jeff has certainly slowed down in recent years, it's not surprising The Beard brought the best out of The Charismatic Enigma.

Beyond a few sloppy transitions, this was as good as the Hardy brother has looked since returning from injury, and it was still a fairly dominant showing from Bryan. In particular, this match further put over Bryan's submission prowess, winning with the same heel hook he hurt Cass with last week.

While he may not already be in title contention, The Yes Man has basically guaranteed he will be a main-event star for as long as he stays healthy, looking dominant against top stars and making everyone around him look better. He may be working safer now, but he's definitely working as hard as he ever has each week.

The stage has been set for a highly acclaimed match that has never been seen in WWE. Bryan and Joe are not strangers to one another, but it has been 11 years since the last time these two clashed. They will show just how much they have evolved in that time next week.