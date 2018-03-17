Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Misidentified in Atlanta Club Fight Video

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A video posted by Black Sports Online on Saturday allegedly showed New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the midst of a brawl at Atlanta's Gold Room club, but Beckham was reportedly misidentified.



Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News tweeted: "Just received a call that this video is a FRAUD and that it's not Beckham."

Alongside the video, BSO's Robert Littal added, "A bottle girl at the Gold Room confirms Beckham was there and states the fight was broken up quickly, a couple of people were thrown out, but cops were not called to the scene. She went on to say Beckham stayed at the club after the mini brawl and had a good night going forward."

But an unnamed source disputed that Beckham wasn't even in the city of Atlanta.

"This is 100 percent not Odell. He was not and is not in Atlanta," the source told Leonard. "He has not even been in the state of Georgia recently. The people who falsely posted and reported this will be hearing from his lawyers."