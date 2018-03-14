Eagles Trade Rumors: Mychal Kendricks to Be Shopped After Nigel Bradham Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks returns an interception against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL preseason football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly expected to shop linebacker Mychal Kendricks on the trade market, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport's report came after ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Wednesday the Eagles had agreed to a five-year, $40 million contract to keep linebacker Nigel Bradham.

Kendricks will count for $7.6 million against the cap in 2018.

Kendricks, 27, will enter his seventh NFL season after the Eagles selected him in the 2012 draft out of California.

He has primarily been a starting linebacker for Philly since his rookie year, and he is coming off a strong 2017 campaign that saw him register 73 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

It was a strong bounce back after Kendricks started just eight games in 2016 and finished with a career-low 28 tackles.

If Philadelphia parts ways with Kendricks, it will leave a hole in the linebacker corps aside from Bradham and Jordan Hicks, provided the latter effectively returns from a ruptured Achilles.

Deficiencies at linebacker could be partially nullified by a strong front four, however, as the Eagles recently agreed to acquire defensive end Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks. He will join the likes of Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan.

Including 2018, Kendricks has two years remaining on his contract. If the Eagles trade or release Kendricks before June 1, they will incur $3.2 million in dead cap for 2018 and save $4.4 million.

If they wait until after June 1, however, the dead cap will be spread over two seasons, and they will save $6 million in 2018, per Spotrac.

