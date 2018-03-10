Cedi Osman Expected to Miss 2 Weeks After Hip Injury Diagnosed as Flexor Strain

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 5: Stanley Johnson #7 of the Detroit Pistons guards Cedi Osman #16 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on March 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 112-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that small forward Cedi Osman will miss approximately two weeks after he was diagnosed with a left hip flexor strain. 

Osman initially went down with a hip injury in the third quarter of Friday's 116-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. 

Osman, 22, has steadily developed into a featured piece of the Cavaliers' rotation over the past few months. 

Over his first 54 NBA appearances, the Turkish swingman is averaging 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three in 10.5 minutes per game. 

Considering Rodney Hood is also banged up (low back strain), head coach Tyronn Lue should turn to veteran Jeff Green as a more prominent contributor on the perimeter in the days ahead. 

Related

    Who's the NBA's Most Valuable Shooter?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who's the NBA's Most Valuable Shooter?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Spurs Be Contenders with Kawhi Back?

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Can Spurs Be Contenders with Kawhi Back?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi (Quad) Could Return vs. Pels

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi (Quad) Could Return vs. Pels

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    IT, Clarkson & Nance Revenge Game Is Set for Sunday

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    IT, Clarkson & Nance Revenge Game Is Set for Sunday

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com