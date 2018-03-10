Cedi Osman Expected to Miss 2 Weeks After Hip Injury Diagnosed as Flexor Strain

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that small forward Cedi Osman will miss approximately two weeks after he was diagnosed with a left hip flexor strain.

Osman initially went down with a hip injury in the third quarter of Friday's 116-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

Osman, 22, has steadily developed into a featured piece of the Cavaliers' rotation over the past few months.

Over his first 54 NBA appearances, the Turkish swingman is averaging 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three in 10.5 minutes per game.

Considering Rodney Hood is also banged up (low back strain), head coach Tyronn Lue should turn to veteran Jeff Green as a more prominent contributor on the perimeter in the days ahead.