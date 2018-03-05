Chelsea Transfer News: Sevilla Open Oliver Torres Talks Amid Summer Exit Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Sevilla are reportedly planning a summer move for FC Porto midfielder Oliver Torres, who has long been linked with Chelsea and is expected to be available at the end of this season.

According to Diario AS (via TalkSport), Porto could part with Torres for as little as £7.5 million, as the former Atletico Madrid man has fallen out of the rotation and is no longer regarded as a crucial piece of the puzzle.

ABC de Sevilla (via Football Espana) also reported on the interest of the Andalusians, with both outlets suggesting negotiations have already started between the La Liga club and the player.

Paulo Duarte/Associated Press

Torres has long been regarded as one of Spain's top talents, emerging from the Atletico academy and making his debut in 2012.

The 23-year-old was sent out on loan to gain experience, first to Villarreal and eventually outside of Spain, to Porto. The Dragons triggered a clause in 2017, making the move permanent.

Torres is a smooth technician with great passing range and vision, who has drawn comparisons to Cesc Fabregas. He won't score a lot of goals―he had just three in the Portuguese league last season―but he creates a ton of looks for team-mates, distributing the ball from the centre of the pitch.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

He was a key performer for the club last season but has only made seven starts in the league this campaign, as his fit alongside Hector Herrera and Danilo Pereira isn't ideal.

Porto have moved away from being patient with their young talent and nurturing them to the fullest in recent years. Last season, Ruben Neves experienced similar issues, and he eventually left for Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he has thrived.

Torres was rated just as highly as Neves, as detailed in Mark Jones' profile for Bleacher Report in 2016:

"They saw a lively midfielder with an attacking edge to him, who would go on to score seven times in 41 appearances as Porto finished second in the table and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Here was a youngster that they knew was going to come back a better player, and that was certainly what he did.

"Buoyed by his inclusion on the shortlist for Europe's Golden Boy Award for 2014—the prize handed out to the continent's best young player, which was won by England's Raheem Sterling that year—Torres seemed to be on a fast track to superstardom. It was inevitable that he would return to Atletico and shine there."

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

If £7.5 million, or a fee close to it, is all Porto want for the Spain youth international, Chelsea should get involved as soon as they can. Torres is still just 23 and bursting with upside―he's just trapped in a bad situation and a system that doesn't suit him.

Investing in upside is always risky, but the Blues have enough financial might to throw a rather minimal fee at a star prospect and see if it works out.