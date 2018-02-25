WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsFebruary 25, 2018
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
The night belonged to the women (and Braun Strowman) at WWE Elimination Chamber 2018.
For the first time in WWE history, women competed inside the tortuous steel structure that is the Elimination Chamber. Alexa Bliss outlasted her foes in a strong addition to the match's history.
Thanks to that result and other happenings, Sunday's pay-per-view removed a good amount of fog hovering over the path to WrestleMania 34.
We now know that Bliss will be taking on undefeated Asuka, and Ronda Rousey is likely going to try to rip Stephanie McMahon's arm off at The Show of Shows. And despite Strowman being the talk of Sunday's main event, Roman Reigns is now en route to take on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.
Read on for a full breakdown of the Elimination Chamber event.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel (Pre-Show)
- Axel and Dallas don matching gold jackets.
- Gallows chants "Nerd!" at Axel.
- Gallows superkicks Dallas off the ring apron.
- "That's a mockery."—Scott Dawson on the pre-show match.
A cocky Curtis Axel flustered Karl Anderson early. Axel and Bo Dallas later pounded on Anderson in their corner.
Anderson charged in and left The Miztourage reeling briefly. Moments later, The Balor Club was able to land Magic Killer to get the win.
The Revival dismissed Luke Gallows and Anderson's tag team wrestling acumen in a backstage interview.
Result
Gallows and Anderson win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
Uninspired action kicked off the night.
It's rare to see The Miztourage as dominant as they were here. That's really the only thing of note from the bout. It all very much felt like a throw-in piece of filler.
Gallows and Anderson continue to serve as default babyfaces but without any shift in character.
Women's Elimination Chamber Match (Raw Women's Championship)
- Bayley climbs the Chamber wall after Deville slingshots her.
- Bayley hits Deville with a diving elbow drop on the railing.
- Banks and Bayley smash Deville into the cage wall.
- James sends Deville to the Chamber floor with a hurricanrana.
- James leaps off a pod to take out Deville.
- Banks kicked Bayley off a pod.
- "I'm better than you, Bayley."—Banks.
- Banks' leg gets caught in the Chamber's chains.
- Bliss hits Twisted Bliss from off the top of a pod.
- "None of you will ever accomplish your dreams."—Bliss.
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sasha Banks vs. Sonya Deville
Bayley and Deville clashed first as the rest of the field began things in their respective pods.
The Huggable One fought off Deville's MMA-style offense. And even Mandy Rose entered, Bayley held her own against Absolution. The heels worked together to punish Bayley until Banks entered.
The Boss and Bayley worked together to fight back against Absolution.
Bank Statement ousted Rose. James beat up on weakened competition, including Deville, who she eliminated. Bayley, though, quickly pounced on the former champ to shrink the field to three.
Bliss tried to escape Bayley and Banks when it was her turn to enter.
The champ watched on as Bayley and Banks tore into each other. Bliss sneaked up on Bayley to pin her. She then used her environment to take out Banks and claim victory.
After the bell, Bliss bragged about her win as she insulted the fans.
Result
Bliss wins to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
A very well laid out match took advantage of the Elimination Chamber format. Several stories within the bout stood out, including Absolution's alliance, Banks' aggression and Bayley's heart. This was also, in part, a coming-out party for Deville, who looked great.
Bayley and Banks' friendship imploded, something WWE has been teasing for months.
While not as brutal as many past Elimination Chamber matches, there were plenty of high-risk highlights. Had Bliss been booked better as a cowardly, crafty champ leading up to this, her accomplishment would have resonated more.
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Apollo and Titus O'Neil (Raw Tag Team Championship)
- Apollo dives off the top rope onto The Bar.
- O'Neil kicks Sheamus off the ring apron onto the announce table.
Before the match even began, Cesaro and Sheamus slugged it out with Apollo and Titus O'Neil.
Titus Worldwide's momentum stopped suddenly when The Bar beat up on Apollo outside the ring. The slower pace favored the champs. Apollo took a bunch of punishment before O'Neil tagged in and started wailing away on Cesaro and Sheamus.
The Bar withstood the flurry, landed a White Noise/neckbreaker combo and ended the contest on top.
Result
Cesaro and Sheamus win via pinfall to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was the best Titus Worldwide has looked, but the challengers aren't in the same league as The Bar. Bursts of energy popped in between methodical tag team standard fare.
It's good to see WWE trying to do something significant with Apollo and O'Neil. Cesaro and Sheamus, though, need to move on and face a more compelling, complete team.
Asuka vs. Nia Jax
- Jax steps on an Asuka mask backstage.
- Jax deadlifts Asuka from the mat and slams her into the corner.
- Jax spears Asuka through the security barricade.
- "I'm going to WrestleMania. I'm going!"—Jax.
- "No one is ready for Alexa."—Bliss.
WWE played up Asuka's undefeated streak with a great stats-heavy video package.
Asuka was only briefly able to use her speed to avoid Nia Jax. The powerhouse took over, grinding her foe into the mat.
The Empress of Tomorrow kicked her way back into the match.
Jax was a wrecking ball that kept missing the mark. Asuka dodged her way to survival and rolled up Jax to get the three-count.
After the bell, Jax floored Asuka, leaving her lying out cold at ringside.
Result
Asuka wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
An impressive performance from Jax ended too soon. This was the most compelling and dominant as she's ever been.
She and Asuka clicked really well, telling a story of a gutsy warrior withstanding a monster's wrath. They could have gone on for a lot longer and tore down the house.
Jax got a chance to create a lasting image. That's not nearly as good as a title match, but she will leave Las Vegas with a good amount of momentum. She showed here that Raw should make her a priority moving forward.
Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt
- Hardy disappears from the ring, leaving only his jacket.
- Hardy sings while hiding under the ring.
- Fans chant "We want beach balls!"
Matt Hardy antagonized Bray Wyatt by singing over the PA system.
In the ring, Hardy took advantage of a flustered Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds, though, soon grounded and overpowered his opponent.
Hardy responded with a Twist of Fate to take down his rival.
Result
Hardy wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
Hardy and Wyatt's latest showdown, much like their feud, was mostly forgettable.
If Hardy singing under the ring is the highlight of a PPV bout, you know you're in trouble. There was some good physicality here and there, but this was underwhelming overall.
This rivalry hasn't gotten nearly weird enough. There is more talk of how bizarre this tale of two men has become than actual bizarre elements. WWE has whiffed with the Woken character thus far.
Ronda Rousey Signs Her Raw Contract
- "There might be no greater signing that what we are witnessing tonight."—Triple H.
- Fans chant Rousey's name.
- "I want to earn your respect in this ring."—Rousey.
- Rousey slams Triple H onto the announce table.
Raw general manager Kurt Angle waited for Rousey in the ring. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon emerged before the red brand's newest signee.
The murmuring crowd eventually began to chant for Rousey. The former UFC star talked about how Roddy Piper influenced her and how happy she was to be in WWE.
Triple H announced Rousey will be competing at WrestleMania.
Angle brought up Rousey's collision with The Authority. He claimed Triple H and McMahon wanted to pay her back, revealing the trash they talked about her behind her back.
An angry Rousey attacked Triple H, took a slap from McMahon and chased her away with only her eyes.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Rousey's path to WrestleMania is clear. The segment stirred up animosity between her and Triple H and McMahon. Suddenly, the MMA fighter has a direction to point her ass-kicking ways.
The Rowdy One wasn't charismatic when asked to speak. She's not comfortable on her new stage just yet. The smiley side of her persona doesn't fit.
But when things got violent and she stared down her prey with malice in her heart, she looked perfectly at home.
From hyping her MMA accomplishments to airing clips of her training, WWE is doing everything it can do make Rousey's arrival feel like a major deal. Tangling with Triple H and McMahon from the outset will only add to that.
Men's Elimination Chamber (Universal Championship No. 1 Contender)
- "I'm sure you're used to seeing someone you love behind bars."—Elias.
- Strowman scares The Miz by smacking the pod's Plexiglass.
- Rollins hits Blockbusters on both The Miz and Balor at the same time.
- Cena nails The Miz and Rollins with the Five-Knuckle Shuffle.
- Strowman flings The Miz off a pod.
- Four men powerbomb Strowman, but it's not enough to keep him down.
- Balor hits a Coup De Grace to the back of Strowman's head.
- Rollins hits a Frog Splash off the top of a pod.
- Strowman crashes through a pod.
Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. Finn Balor vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
Elias sang to the Las Vegas crowd before the action began.
Strowman, Elias, Cena and Reigns waited in pods as the bell rang. Rollins, The Miz and Balor, meanwhile, started off the match in the ring. The Miz tried to recruit Balor but ended up fighting off a double-team from the two babyfaces instead.
Cena entered next. He issued his signature moves in an increasingly crowded ring.
The opposition could barely stand by the time Reigns walked in.
Strowman walloped everyone in sight once he emerged from his pod. He chased down The Miz and smashed him into the structure around them.The Monster Among Men eliminated The Miz before finding himself the recipient of a string of finishers from everyone left in the match.
After ousting Elias, Balor and Cena, Strowman took on Reigns and Rollins, who ganged up on him.
A running powerslam from Strowman sent Rollins packing. A number of Superman Punches weren't enough to keep Strowman down, but The Big Dog eventually hit two straight spears to seal the deal.
Strowman attacked his rival after the match before limping away.
Result
Reigns wins to earn a shot at the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
Strowman was the star here. The Elimination Chamber, not surprisingly, proved to be the ideal home for his special skill set. He was a bull trapped in a cell goring every prisoner within reach.
The amount of punishment he withstood was a mark of WWE booking him to be a wrestler like no other.
If WWE wasn't going to crown him, this was the second-best route to go. Reigns' win, meanwhile, sets up a match fans saw coming for months.
Strowman's rampage, Balor chopping down the giant, the twists and turns of Reigns and Rollins' relationship made for a fun, memorable Elimination Chamber match that succeeded even if you were rooting against Reigns.