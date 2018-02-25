WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 7

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sasha Banks vs. Sonya Deville

Bayley and Deville clashed first as the rest of the field began things in their respective pods.

The Huggable One fought off Deville's MMA-style offense. And even Mandy Rose entered, Bayley held her own against Absolution. The heels worked together to punish Bayley until Banks entered.

The Boss and Bayley worked together to fight back against Absolution.

Bank Statement ousted Rose. James beat up on weakened competition, including Deville, who she eliminated. Bayley, though, quickly pounced on the former champ to shrink the field to three.

Bliss tried to escape Bayley and Banks when it was her turn to enter.

The champ watched on as Bayley and Banks tore into each other. Bliss sneaked up on Bayley to pin her. She then used her environment to take out Banks and claim victory.

After the bell, Bliss bragged about her win as she insulted the fans.

Result

Bliss wins to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

Memorable Moments and Quotes

Bayley climbs the Chamber wall after Deville slingshots her.

climbs the Chamber wall after slingshots her. Bayley hits Deville with a diving elbow drop on the railing.

hits with a diving elbow drop on the railing. Banks and Bayley smash Deville into the cage wall.

smash into the cage wall. James sends Deville to the Chamber floor with a hurricanrana .

to the Chamber floor with a . James leaps off a pod to take out Deville .

. Banks kicked Bayley off a pod.

off a pod. "I'm better than you, Bayley ."—Banks.

."—Banks. Banks' leg gets caught in the Chamber's chains.

Bliss hits Twisted Bliss from off the top of a pod.

"None of you will ever accomplish your dreams." —Bliss.

Grade

A-

Analysis

A very well laid out match took advantage of the Elimination Chamber format. Several stories within the bout stood out, including Absolution's alliance, Banks' aggression and Bayley's heart. This was also, in part, a coming-out party for Deville, who looked great.

Bayley and Banks' friendship imploded, something WWE has been teasing for months.

While not as brutal as many past Elimination Chamber matches, there were plenty of high-risk highlights. Had Bliss been booked better as a cowardly, crafty champ leading up to this, her accomplishment would have resonated more.