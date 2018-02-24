WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Matches: Stars Who Will Earn WrestleMania Spotlight

Credit: WWE.com

Although WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 will provide a clear road to WrestleMania 34 for a handful of stars, there will be others whose performances seriously capture the eye.

With two Chamber matches to look forward to this year, there are plenty of opportunities to impress. Raw's best male and female stars will do battle inside the structure, and there are sure to be some standout efforts throughout.

Here's a look at the stars who will deliver the most on the night—win or lose.

Alexa Bliss

With the attention on Ronda Rousey and Asuka, Raw's women's champion has faded into the background somewhat when it comes to the WrestleMania spotlight.

Expect that to change on Sunday.

Bliss is the overwhelming favorite to retain her title on Sunday and set up a probable match against Asuka at April 8's WrestleMania.

But expect Little Miss Bliss to come through the Elimination Chamber with real style, establishing herself as one of the leading female competitors on Monday nights.

Rousey's contract signing will threaten to overshadow the Chamber match. Bliss will make sure that doesn't happen.

Elias

Right now, most of the competitors in the men's Elimination Chamber match don't have a clear road to WrestleMania.

Sunday will change all of that, and while it's easy to predict where the bigger names in the bout will sit on the Mania card, for guys like Elias, that is a much trickier task.

He's been slowly getting over on Monday nights, and his gimmick is beginning to make some waves on Raw. He's picked up some big wins, including being the guy who ended Seth Rollins' marathon stint in Monday night's gauntlet match.

Another strong performance on Sunday night will convince WWE even further that it is worth putting Elias into a high-profile match at Mania.

Expect him to deliver.

Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men stands out as the undisputed favorite of many fans to emerge through the Elimination Chamber on Sunday and move on to WrestleMania.

Realistically, the chances of him winning aren't all that high, given the presence of Roman Reigns in the bout.

He looks like the man who will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but even if Strowman does fall short, he will stand out as a main event star like he has so often over the last six months.

There is no shortage of options for Strowman at Mania. While so many fans would love to see Braun vs. Brock, the possibility of an Intercontinental Championship match against The Miz also remains a possibility.

Either way, there's no chance Strowman will fade away from the WrestleMania spotlight this year.