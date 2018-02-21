Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Predicting Wednesday Night's Winners; Updated Tally

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tuesday was a disappointing day for the United States in the medal race at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Lindsey Vonn fell short of winning gold during the downhill with a silver-medal finish after winning gold back in 2010, while the U.S. men's hockey team crashed out of the Olympics with a shocking defeat to the Czech Republic. But as is the case with each Olympic Games, there are plenty other events to keep a watchful eye on, and Wednesday night (Thursday a.m. in South Korea) is no different.

But before we get into Wednesday evening's event schedule, here's the updated medal tally for each country after this morning's events:

Wednesday's Live-Stream Schedule (All Times ET)

Alpine Skiing



Men's Slalom (8 p.m., final at 11:30 p.m.)

Women's Combined (Downhill at 9:30 p.m., Slalom at 1 a.m. Thursday)

Freestyle Skiing

Men's Halfpipe (9:30 p.m., final runs at 10:22 p.m.)

Ice Hockey

Women's Gold-Medal Game

United States vs. Canada (11:10 p.m.)

Snowboarding

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification (10 p.m.)

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification (10:27 p.m.)

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Races (10:54 p.m.)

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Races (11:21 p.m.)

All events can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Wednesday Night's Picks

United States vs. Canada (Ice Hockey)

The U.S. men's hockey team fell short this year, but the women's team is still in the running for gold.

On Wednesday night, the United States takes on their greatest rival in hockey—Canada. It might feel like Groundhog Day for both teams and those watching, but when it comes to women's hockey, no other nations come close to America or Canada.

Both teams have battled for the upper hand in the sport since the United States won gold back in 1998. But since that year, it's been the Canadians who have the bragging rights. Canada has won the gold medal in each of the last four Olympic Games, including three wins over the United States in the gold-medal match.

However, this United States squad has a lot more talent than they did back in 2014's overtime loss to the Canadians and proved that in last year's world championships, defeating Canada in overtime.

On Wednesday night, the United States will end Canada's run as Olympic champions.

Sure, Canada has already beaten the United States 2-1 in this year's games during the prelims, but this is a different story. This is the moment for the United States to break the Olympic curse, and you don't want to miss it.

Men's Halfpipe

XIN LI/Getty Images

If the women's hockey team beats Canada, they might have a few other Americans to celebrate their gold medals with as four American athletes will be in the Men's Halfpipe final.

Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira, Torin Yater-Wallace and David Wise are each up for the gold medal on Wednesday night, but more importantly for those cheering on the United States, a possible medal sweep could be in the books.

Blunck will be considered the favorite in the finals after he posted a 94.40 on his second run to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

In the spirit of friendly competition, fellow countryman Wise will be at Blunck's heels after scraping through qualification with a score of 79.60—a disappointing run considering Wise won the gold medal in the halfpipe back in 2014.

Men's Slalom

Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

If all goes well, the Men's Slalom will finally take place.

After being reschedule due to windy conditions earlier in the Games, this year's event is a must-watch due to the lack of a clear favorite.

Mario Matt, who won gold at the 2014 Sochi Games, is not competing this year, allowing fellow Sochi medalists, Austria's Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, a chance to steal a spot at the top of the podium.

Hirscher won silver four years ago while Kristoffersen claimed bronze. But Hirscher is performing at a high level in this year's Games, already with two gold medals under his belt including the Men's Giant Slalom.

Look for Hirscher to win his third gold of this year's Winter Olympics in a dominant showing.