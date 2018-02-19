Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Predicting Monday Night's Winners; Updated Tally

Joel Reuter
February 19, 2018

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform their routine during the ice dance short program in the team figure skating event at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Sunday, February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Paul Chiasson/Associated Press

The United States has a chance to medal in two different events on Monday night as the ice dancing and women's freestyle skiing halfpipe will both conclude.

Canada and France are the co-favorites in both events, and they currently sit first and second in the standings after qualifying.

However, bronze is wide open, and the U.S. will enter the night with a good chance to add a pair of medals to their current total.

Before we dive into the full schedule and our nightly predictions, let's take a look at the updated medal tally heading into the night's action:

     

Medal Counter Entering Monday Night

      

Monday Night Schedule (Preliminary Events)

Men's Curling (6:05 p.m. ET)

Great Britain vs. Norway

Italy vs. Sweden

Japan vs. Canada

Republic of Korea vs. Switzerland

       

Women's Curling (11:05 p.m. ET)

Canada vs. China

United States vs. Republic of Korea

Great Britain vs. Japan

       

Freestyle Skiing (10:15 p.m. ET)

Men's Halfpipe (qualifying)

        

Men's Hockey (9:10 p.m. ET)

United States vs. Slovakia (playoff qualifier)

       

Women's Hockey (9:10 p.m. ET)

Sweden vs. Korea (7th-place game)

      

Monday Night Schedule (Finals)

Figure Skating (7 p.m. ET)

Ice Dancing

     

Freestyle Skiing (7:30 p.m. ET)

Women's Halfpipe

     

Monday Night Predictions

Figure Skating: Ice Dancing

Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis

Just as expected, it's the top couples from Canada and France atop the ice dancing leaderboard after the short dance portion.

With a five-point gap between eighth and ninth, it looks like there are eight pairs still in the medal hunt heading into Monday night:

1. Scott Moir and Tess Virtue, Canada (83.67)
2. Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis, France (81.93)
3. Zachary Donohue and Madison Hubbell, United States (77.75)
4. Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani, United States (77.73)
5. Luca Lanotte and Anna Cappellini, Italy (76.57)
6. Dmitri Soloviev and Ekaterina Bobrova, OAR (75.47)
7. Evan Bates and Madison Chock, United States (75.45)
8. Andrew Poje and Kaitlyn Weaver, Canada (74.33)

After taking silver in Sochi, Virtue and Moir are looking to take that last step up the podium with the lead heading into the night.

Prediction: 1. Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis (France), 2. Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue (Canada), 3. Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani (United States)

        

Freestyle Skiing: Women's Halfpipe

Cassie Sharpe
Cassie Sharpe

The two favorites in women's halfpipe freestyle skiing are also atop the leaderboard after qualifying as Cassie Sharpe of Canada and Marie Martinod of France both put up big scores on Sunday night.

Here's a look at the top five from qualifying:

1. Cassie Sharpe, Canada (93.40)
2. Marie Martinod, France (92.00)
3. Brita Sigourney, United States (90.60)
4. Annalisa Drew, United States (86.00)
5. Ayana Onozuka, Japan (84.80)

Defending gold medal winner Maddie Bowman (83.80) enters the finals in sixth place.

Martinod and Onozuka claimed silver and bronze in 2014, and they both have a chance to find their way to the podium again on Monday evening.

Prediction: 1. Cassie Sharpe (Canada), 2. Marie Martinod (France), 3. Brita Sigourney (United States)

         

Schedule and stats via NBCOlympics.com.

