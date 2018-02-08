Report: Rob Gronkowski Advised by the Rock, Sylvester Stallone to Pursue Acting

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski seemed noncommittal about his return to football following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

One potential reason: The Pro Bowl tight end might just be taking up acting.

Bill Burt of the Eagle-Tribune reported Gronkowski, advised by The Rock and Sylvester Stallone, is considering retiring to pursue an acting career.

"I mean I’m definitely going to look at my future, for sure, sit down in the next couple weeks, and see where I’m at," Gronkowski told reporters after the Super Bowl when asked about reports he may retire. "I’m just going to sit down, reflect on the season, and probably talk to my teammates. We fought all year long, all the receivers, running backs, lineman. We put all the work in together, so I’m just going to reflect on the season. Proud of the boys, we’ll see what happens.”

Gronkowski has never been a stranger to dabbling outside of football. He made an appearance at last year's WWE WrestleMania event and hosted a comedy special for Showtime that aired earlier this year. Overall, Gronkowski has 12 IMDB credits to his name, though most of those are of him playing himself.

It would still be a surprise to see Gronkowski walk away from football to pursue acting full time. He's the best tight end in the sport when healthy, and much of his public popularity comes from the fact he's funny for a football player.

The only real factor that could pull him away from the sport is injuries. Gronkowski has a lengthy history of being hurt, including some concussions that could give him concern for his long-term health.