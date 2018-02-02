Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Talks Reds Rumours and Summer Interest

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir has said there "was never anything concrete" in January rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool.

There was some speculation midseason that the Reds were looking at the France international as an option to strengthen their squad, but speaking with Onze Mondial (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), he said there was little in the speculation.

"Yeah, I heard," the Lyon skipper said. "I heard, but there was never anything concrete."

In addition, Fekir was then asked about where he may move in the summer. After a generic answer, the interviewer challenged him and called him a "bulls----er." The 24-year-old then offered a little more insight into what may come.

"That's because I don't know," Fekir responded. "I can't tell you what will happen tomorrow. Maybe I'll be at Lyon my whole life. I don't know. I'm under contract with Lyon until 2020. There. Calm."

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

As noted by Coast, Fekir and Thomas Lemar were both rumoured to be on Liverpool's list of January targets to replace Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho.

In the end, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp opted against strengthening this portion of the pitch. But Coast observed Fekir "didn't scoff at the idea of the move to Anfield" in the Onze Mondial interview.

Fekir is one of a minority of players in world football with the ability to replace someone like Coutinho.

As noted by BT Sport Football, he's been one of the best players in Ligue 1 so far this season:

With Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso leaving Lyon in the summer, more responsibility was thrust on to Fekir in 2017-18—not just in terms of his leadership, but making more tangible contributions on the field.

He's done that spectacularly, slotting in behind Mariano Diaz. Fekir is clever in possession, can dribble past opponents and ties attacks together in the final third.

As the numbers above illustrate, the 24-year-old is beginning to find the net with increased regularity. Fekir is also exceptional in dead-ball situations, per OptaJean:

While he's not the most dynamic of players, it'd be easy to see Fekir thriving under Klopp at Liverpool. The Reds play with attacking fluidity and incision, two traits the Lyon No. 18 has showcased in abundance this season.

Journalist Ben Webb doesn't believe the forward is necessarily the type of player the Reds need at the moment, though:

With a potential summer move in mind, Fekir was questioned on the €60 million (£53 million) valuation he recently received from the CIES Football Observatory.

"Look, I'm going to be frank," he said. "I don't give a s--t. Honestly, whether I'm worth €20 million or €10 million."

If he was available for that amount, Liverpool and a number of other European clubs would surely have their interest piqued.

Fekir doesn't appear to be in a huge hurry to leave this enterprising Lyon side, although the chance to test himself at a huge club—the kind Lacazette and Tolisso took—would surely be tempting at this stage in his career.