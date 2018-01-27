Yu Darvish Rumors: Cubs Believed to Be Front-Runners to Land SP

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Yu Darvish #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Some MLB executives reportedly believe the Chicago Cubs are the favorites to sign free-agent starting pitcher Yu Darvish, according to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick.

Crasnick added that "the rest of the starting market" is waiting for Darvish to sign.

On Jan. 10, Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram reported the Cubs, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins were considered the finalists to sign Darvish.

The Astros have since acquired Gerrit Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates, however, so they are likely out of the mix.

The 31-year-old Darvish has pitched five full MLB seasons and made four All-Star teams.

He split last season between the Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings pitched.

Though his regular-season numbers were solid, his campaign is probably best remembered for his struggles in the World Series.

In two starts against the Astros, Darvish went 0-2 and allowed eight earned runs in 3.1 innings for a 21.60 ERA. That included a meltdown in Game 7.

Postseason struggles aside, Darvish's career numbers suggest he is a No. 3 starter at worst, as evidenced by a 56-42 record, 3.42 ERA and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

With the Cubs potentially in line to lose starters Jake Arrieta and John Lackey in free agency, they could benefit from adding Darvish to a rotation that includes Jon Lester, Jose Quintana and Kyle Hendricks.

