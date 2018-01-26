Kevin Durant Triple-Doubles, Warriors Beat Timberwolves with Jimmy Butler out

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are hitting their stride.

The defending champions scored in triple figures for the 15th straight game Thursday in a 126-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oracle Arena, extending their record to 6-1 in their last seven.

The usual suspects led the way, as Kevin Durant (triple-double with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds), Stephen Curry (25 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals) and Klay Thompson (25 points and five boards) provided too much firepower for a short-handed Timberwolves squad.

Minnesota announced it was without All-Star Jimmy Butler because of a sore right knee. Fellow All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns did what he could with a double-double consisting of 31 points and 11 rebounds, but it was not enough to counter Golden State's relentlessness.

Butler's absence was critical, considering he is the defensive leader and frequently guards the opponent's best perimeter and wing players. It isn't much of a stretch to assume he would have defended Durant, Curry and Thompson at points during Thursday's contest as a three-time member of an All-Defensive team.

The Warriors lead the league in offensive rating, per NBA.com, and are nearly impossible to deal with even when their opponent's at full strength. Minnesota quickly found that out when Golden State poured in 74 points in the first half alone.

Curry danced through the defense and unleashed threes to set the tone, while Durant took on a facilitator and ball-handling role whenever Minnesota shifted its attention toward the guard. Everyone Minnesota threw Durant's way came up short, as the reigning NBA Finals MVP shot over smaller defenders with six three-pointers, attacked the lane when pressed and consistently found his teammates.

As a result, Golden State drilled a head-turning 56.8 percent of its three-point attempts (21-of-37), taking advantage of even the slightest bit of space.

Curry and Durant did the heavy lifting in the early going but passed the hot hand to Thompson, who connected on four of his seven triples in the third quarter.

It wasn't all shooting, though, as Golden State used its athleticism and small-ball attack to push the pace in transition and beat the Minnesota frontcourt to the other end, preventing the visitors from setting their defense and creating a number of easy looks at the rim and for shooters filling the lanes.

According to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, the Warriors enjoyed a 39-8 advantage in first-half fast-break points.

Despite the gaudy numbers across the board, it still came down to Durant and Curry. Thompson and Draymond Green (nine points and eight boards) anchored the lineup at the start of the fourth quarter, but Minnesota climbed within seven and had momentum because the Warriors scored just four points in the frame's first five minutes.

The Warriors scored on three straight possessions after Curry and Durant re-entered and pushed the lead back to double digits then never looked back.

It's a testament to the Timberwolves' resiliency that they remained within striking distance for much of the contest with Golden State's offense clicking. While the Durant and Curry twosome is an NBA Jam dream, the visitors' own pairing of Towns and Jeff Teague proved critical early with 31 combined first-half points to prevent a blowout.

Towns was particularly impressive throughout, taking advantage on the blocks when Golden State had more athletic playmakers in and demonstrating his versatility by extending his offensive game outside when Zaza Pachulia defended him.

It wasn't just Towns, as the Timberwolves scored at will for extended stretches and received double figures from all five starters. Taj Gibson (12 points and 10 rebounds) also took advantage of smaller defenders at times, while Jamal Crawford (21 points and five assists) provided a spark when the Timberwolves were attempting to hang around in the fourth.

It wasn't enough against Golden State, but it may be Saturday when the Timberwolves return home to face the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors will conclude a three-game homestand on the same day against the Boston Celtics.