Ronda Rousey Says She Won't Be at WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Amid Rumors

Ronda Rousey squashed rumors Wednesday that she will be involved in the first-ever women's match at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Rousey shut down the speculation in an interview with TMZ Sports, saying, "I'm actually leaving to Colombia right now to finish shooting Mile 22 and I won't be back until mid-February."

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion added she hasn't signed any deal with WWE yet either.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Johny Payne of Sportskeeda) reported this week Rousey was "likely" to win the Rumble match.

In December, Martin Rogers of USA Today reported a deal between Rousey and WWE was "imminent."

On Jan. 9, TMZ Sports captured video of Rousey and Triple H—WWE's executive vice president of talent, live events and creative—as they left the same restaurant after what was presumed to be a business meeting.

Rousey is a lifelong wrestling fan, and it has long been assumed she would do something with WWE following her UFC career.

After losing consecutive fights at UFC 193 and UFC 207, it is unknown if Rousey will step foot inside the Octagon again.

Even though her undefeated aura was erased, she remains a huge draw and a potential crossover superstar, which makes her an ideal target for WWE.

The combat sports world was buzzing when she made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 31 three years ago by helping The Rock beat down Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

WWE would receive even more publicity by signing Rousey to a deal that includes matches. While that may yet happen, her acting schedule apparently won't allow her to take part in one of the biggest matches in the history of women's wrestling at the Royal Rumble.

