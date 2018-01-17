Roman Reigns Denies Knowing Accused Steroid Dealer Richard Rodriguez

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

After Roman Reigns was linked to accused steroid distributor Richard Rodriguez, he denied having any knowledge of the Iron Addicts Gym owner.

The WWE star released a statement Wednesday, per Josh Nason of Figure Four Online:

"I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition. I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I've passed 11 tests as part of WWE's independent drug testing program."

The initial allegations came from Rodriguez in an interview with filmmaker Jon Bravo released on YouTube last week.

Actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel were also named in the video.

Rodriguez was arrested in February along with eight others for allegedly operating an international steroid distribution ring. He gave his interview from a detention center.

Meanwhile, Reigns had previously earned a suspension of 30 days for violating the WWE talent wellness policy. Although there was no official release about what he tested positive for, the superstar apologized for his mistake at the time:

The former WWE Champion has avoided major controversy since then but is now back in the news for the wrong reasons.