USAG Encourages McKayla Maroney to Speak Against Larry Nassar, Won't Seek Fine

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

USA Gymnastics said Wednesday that it will not seek a fine if McKayla Maroney speaks publicly regarding sexual abuse she said she suffered at the hands of former team physician Larry Nassar.

According to ESPN.com, USA Gymnastics said the following about the decision:

"USA Gymnastics has not sought and will not seek any money from McKayla Maroney for her brave statements made in describing her victimization and abuse by Larry Nassar, nor for any victim impact statements she wants to make to Larry Nassar at this hearing or at any subsequent hearings related to his sentencing.

"This has been her right and USA Gymnastics encourages McKayla and anyone who has been abused to speak out. USA Gymnastics remains focused on our highest priority—the safety, health and well-being of our athletes and creating a culture that empowers and supports them."

Per the Wall Street Journal (h/t ESPN.com), Maroney reportedly signed a confidentiality agreement with USA Gymnastics in 2016 promising to keep details regarding Nassar private in exchange for $1.25 million.

Speaking out reportedly would have carried a $100,000 fine.

In a since-deleted tweet from October, Maroney said she was sexually abused by Nassar.

Several other high-profile gymnasts have done the same since then, including Fierce Five teammates Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas.

Nassar is in the midst of a four-day sentence hearing after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to ESPN.com, 98 women are expected to speak or submit statements against Nassar, but Maroney isn't among them.

On Tuesday, model Chrissy Teigen offered to pay the $100,000 fine for Maroney so she could speak if USA Gymnastics refused to waive it.

Nassar is already serving 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.