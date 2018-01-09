Brandon Beane: Richie Incognito, Yannick Ngakoue Exchange a 'Misunderstanding'

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito of directing racial slurs at him during Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Tuesday that might not have been the case.

"There was definitely an exchange," Beane said, according to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "I think there's a misunderstanding of what was said."

Ngakoue tweeted his initial accusation against Incognito following Jacksonville's 10-3 win at EverBank Field:

"I've been playing this game since I was a little kid. You hear all types of stuff," Ngakoue said Monday, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco. "Stuff's not going to bother you, but somebody says something about your ethnicity, that's really kind of taking it a little bit too far.

"I'm all with trash talk. It's part of the game, but you can't say certain things."

Following Ngakoue's initial accusation, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said he didn't hear Incognito make racially insensitive remarks during the game:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL "is looking into" Ngakoue's allegations.