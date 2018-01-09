Brandon Beane: Richie Incognito, Yannick Ngakoue Exchange a 'Misunderstanding'January 9, 2018
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito of directing racial slurs at him during Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Tuesday that might not have been the case.
"There was definitely an exchange," Beane said, according to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "I think there's a misunderstanding of what was said."
Ngakoue tweeted his initial accusation against Incognito following Jacksonville's 10-3 win at EverBank Field:
YANNICK NGAKOUE! @YannGetSacks91
Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!2018-1-8 02:17:00
"I've been playing this game since I was a little kid. You hear all types of stuff," Ngakoue said Monday, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco. "Stuff's not going to bother you, but somebody says something about your ethnicity, that's really kind of taking it a little bit too far.
"I'm all with trash talk. It's part of the game, but you can't say certain things."
Following Ngakoue's initial accusation, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said he didn't hear Incognito make racially insensitive remarks during the game:
Dion Dawkins @DDawkins66
Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on @68INCOGNITO i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS2018-1-8 04:45:50
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL "is looking into" Ngakoue's allegations.