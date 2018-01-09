Reggie Miller Rips LaVar Ball, Says LiAngelo, LaMelo Have 'No Shot' at NBA

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

TNT NBA analyst Reggie Miller took LaVar Ball to task Tuesday, saying LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have "no shot of playing in the NBA."

"I hope he's enjoying his European vacation and his sons are enjoying playing over in Lithuania because those two, in my opinion, have no shot of playing in the NBA," Miller said on the Dan Patrick Show. "If he continues to open his mouth, all three of those boys are going to be playing overseas because no coach, general manager or owner is going to want to put up with the dad."

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball made their debuts Tuesday for Vytautas Prienai–Birstonas of the Lithuanian Basketball League. LiAngelo finished with 20 points and LaMelo had 10 in their pro debuts.

LaVar Ball has come under intense scrutiny—perhaps more so than at any other time since his ascent to national fame—after he criticized Lakers coach Luke Walton in an interview with ESPN's Jeff Goodman. The eldest Ball said Lakers players had begun tuning Walton out because he was too young and did not command respect.

"You can see they're not playing for Luke no more," Ball said of the Lakers during a nine-game losing streak. "Luke doesn't have control of the team no more. They don't want to play for him."

"That's a good team," he added. "Nobody wants to play for him. I can see it. No high-fives when they come out of the game. People don't know why they're in the game. He's too young. He's too young. ... He ain't connecting with them anymore. You can look at every player, he's not connecting with not one player."

Miller disagreed with the notion Ball's boisterous nature has been good for selling their Big Baller Brand merchandise. He also said he would have a conversation with Lonzo Ball if he were Walton and said it's imperative that Magic Johnson intervenes.

"I would come close to almost threatening 'if you keep opening your mouth, we're gonna trade your son. We're going to trade your son from the Lakers,'" Miller said of what he'd do if he were Johnson. "It's one of two things, shut up, fall in line, let Luke do what he's got to do and let Lonzo how Lonzo wants to play or we'll start taking calls."

Johnson has not publicly commented on the controversy.