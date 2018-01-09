WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 9

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The authority figures were as much the stars of Tuesday's WWE SmackDown as AJ Styles. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon's tension remained the blue brand's central narrative, overshadowing the WWE Championship scene.

In addition to a United States Championship tournament and Styles' starring in a handicap match, fans in Birmingham, Alabama, saw a lot of bickering between Bryan and McMahon. Something big continues to brew between SmackDown's general manager and commissioner en route to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The road there, though, has been underwhelming.

As a result, the show's undercard was its strength.

Becky Lynch returned to action. Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder both looked to get closer to the U.S. title. And the spotlight shone on the tag team division.

What matches wowed? What stories dragged? Read on for a breakdown of Tuesday's SmackDown as we dive into those questions.