Eduardo Berizzo Sacked by Sevilla 1 Month After Cancer Diagnosis

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

La Liga side Sevilla have sacked manager Eduardo Berizzo just one week after the tactician returned from cancer surgery.

The club announced the news in a statement on Friday. According to Robbie Dunne of AS English, he had only just returned to the bench:

Per the statement, Sevilla have already started searching for a new manager, and an official announcement should follow after the winter break ends Jan. 5. The club cited a "poor run of results" as the reason behind the sacking following a winless run of three matches in La Liga.

It's worth noting Berizzo was only on the bench for two of those matches: a scoreless draw at home against Levante and a 3-1 loss at Real Sociedad. Sevilla sit in fifth place in La Liga, behind the Big Three of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and a Valencia side that started the season in remarkable form.

Coupled with their solid results in Europe, where they advanced to the UEFA Champions League's knockout stages, and the timing of the announcement, the move was widely panned on social media. Football Espana's Colin Millar was one of many who voiced his displeasure when he found out the news:

The 48-year-old previously coached Celta Vigo, where he had a remarkable run between 2014 and 2017.

Per Dunne, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has already been mentioned as a possible―if unlikely―replacement.