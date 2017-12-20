Report: Joel Embiid Could Return from Back Injury on Christmas vs. Knicks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2017

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, of Cameroon, reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Thunder won 119-117 in triple overtime. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is reportedly expected to return to the lineup for the Sixers' Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid has missed Philly's past two games with a sore back, and he may miss the next two against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday and Saturday prior to making his return on Dec. 25.

Embiid has missed four of the team's past six games, but he is putting up big-time numbers when healthy. The 23-year-old center has averaged 24.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocks per game through 23 contests.

After missing the first two seasons of his career due to a pair of foot injuries, Embiid burst onto the scene in 2016-17, although he played only 31 games before going down with a meniscus tear.

The Sixers have taken a cautious approach with Embiid this season, refraining from playing him in back-to-back games to keep him fresh.

In seven games without Embiid this season, the 76ers are just 1-6.

They are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference at 14-16, and they have lost seven of their past eight games. Philadelphia trails the New York Knicks by two games for the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot.

