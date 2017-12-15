WWE Clash of Champions 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and AnalysisDecember 15, 2017
WWE Clash of Champions 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis
- Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder
- The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango
- Charlotte vs. Natalya (Women's Title)
- The Usos vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Aiden English and Rusev (Tag Titles)
- Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode (U.S. Title)
- Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
- AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal (WWE Title)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@TheBerge_)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Jeff Johnson (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Yours truly (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
WWE Clash of Champions returns Sunday to close out 2017 for the company's pay-per-view schedule. The event will take place in Boston at the TD Garden.
Here is a rundown of the entire announced card, according to WWE.com:
Bleacher Report's lineup of writers will go through each feud and provide predictions for Clash of Champions' matches. Our group is made up of the following:
Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Q: Now that Daniel Bryan has named himself the second referee in this match, how do you see the end playing out?
JJ: The match will be normal until some conflict causes Bryan and McMahon to argue and go against each other, causing complete chaos.
Prediction: Owens and Zayn win via high-level shenanigans from the special guest referees.
AM: The specific details are almost impossible to guess, but Bryan and McMahon have to get into an argument that causes either enough of a distraction or a full-on helping of Owens and Zayn so they can be victorious. There's no way this ends without the referees butting heads.
Prediction: Owens and Zayn win.
EB: WWE Creative teased Bryan turning heel and aligning himself with Owens and Zayn so hard during the December 12 episode of SmackDown Live that it would be out of character for the company to actually take that route. Expect him to try to call it right down the middle, only for the ongoing dissension between him and McMahon to rear its ugly head, continue that slow-burning rivalry and the heels still manage to escape with a win.
Prediction: Owens and Zayn.
KB: Bryan has been included in the match to keep Shane from being vindictive, and it will likely lead to an emotional outburst between the two men. I could see Bryan reversing a pinfall decision by Shane that ends up letting Owens and Zayn come back and win in the confusion. This would further push Shane toward a slowly building heel turn and make it harder for him to work with Bryan.
Prediction: Owens and Zayn steal a victory in the chaos, causing Shane to lose it.
CM: I don't see Bryan aligning with Zayn and Owens, but a miscommunication between with McMahon leading to Zayn and Owens winning is the most logical route to take. The only other option would be a full heel turn for Bryan, and WWE wouldn't do that with him right now.
Prediction: Owens and Zayn win after Bryan overrules McMahon's decision.
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya (Lumberjack Women’s Championship)
Q: Lumberjack matches don’t have the best track record in WWE. What special stipulation do you think Charlotte and Natalya would have the best match with and why?
JJ: An “I Quit” match. It’s the only way to show proper respect to the Sharpshooter and the Figure Eight. Plus, the in-ring storytelling to weaken a limb to force someone to verbally tap could be cool.
Prediction: Charlotte retains the title.
AM: At this point, Natalya's character is so lacking that I don't think any match would hit the nail on the head. However, if she were to up her game where I would care about the feud, a submission match would play to their strengths.
Prediction: Flair retains.
EB: Common sense would say a submission match based one the finishers of the two competitors, but I believe something along the lines of a 2-out-of-3 Falls match where they can showcase their skills in a longer, more gradually built match. Leave aside all of the overly complicated booking and just let them have an extraordinary wrestling match, which is something anyone familiar with their previous encounters is well aware they are capable of.
Prediction: Charlotte.
KB: I’ve always thought Natalya would be perfectly suited for a ladder match. While she is not a high-flier, she is a creative technician who would be able to use the ladder in various ways. Charlotte already showed her own creativity with a ladder at Money in the Bank, so the two together could easily steal the show in that type of match.
Prediction: Natalya regains the SmackDown Women’s Championship thanks to the Riott Squad’s interference.
CM: These two Superstars would be perfect for an Ironman match. They are both talented and have the kind of endurance to last 30 to 60 minutes in the ring.
Prediction: Charlotte retains, but Natalya and The Riott Squad have the last laugh.
Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler (U.S. Title)
Q: Roode went from being a heel in NXT to a babyface on the main roster. Would he be better off going back to his evil ways, or does he work better as a babyface?
JJ: I think Roode can work as an anti-hero. His heel work is awesome, so I’d love to see him get a chance to showcase that on Smackdown Live!
Prediction: Corbin Retains the title.
AM: For now, he has to stay a babyface or he'll be lost in the shuffle, but once the next Superstar Shake-up happens and the rosters get moved around, a heel turn would do him some favors. Roode is beloved by the fans, but more out of respect for his talent than because his character points to being cheered. It's quite the opposite, and he's a more natural heel, for sure.
Prediction: Corbin retains.
EB: Barring his babyface run with Beer Money, Inc. in TNA, Roode has always been an infinitely better and more entertaining heel. His current character does not lend itself well to being a babyface, other than the fact that it allows the audience to sing along with his theme music, something they would have done anyway. He is bland and one-dimensional as a good guy, whereas his Ric Flair-retread is much more intriguing, especially when he is forced to up the intensity.
Prediction: Corbin.
KB: I have watched Impact Wrestling for a long time, and despite Roode arriving there in 2004, I barely noticed him until 2011 when he suddenly becomes a megastar with an incredible heel turn. He has perfected the snarky persona while never quite standing out as a face. It does not help that he has almost no character motivation beyond fans liking his theme, but he will likely never impress on the main roster until he gets back to his wheelhouse as a heel.
Prediction: Corbin retains by stealing a pinfall on Ziggler.
CM: Yes, he would be better off as a heel. He is treading water on SmackDown and has been since he was called up to the main roster. He is a natural villain, and he should be allowed to thrive the same way he did in NXT.
Prediction: Corbin narrowly retains by capitalizing on someone else hitting their finisher first.
The Usos vs. New Day vs. Benjamin and Gable vs. Rusev and English (Tag Titles)
Q: The last five times new SD tag champs were crowned, it was either The Usos or The New Day. If WWE were to pick one of the other two teams to win the belts in this match, who deserves it the most?
JJ: Rusev and English. It would be something new, they could use the rub of a championship to enhance their characters, and they’ve shown potential to be an interesting team. Why not take a chance on them?
Prediction: The Usos retain their titles.
AM: Many people will probably be quick to say Rusev and English because they find the Rusev Day shtick funny, but that will get old extremely fast once WWE overdoes it every week if they would be holding the belts. Gable and Benjamin can put on solid matches and come off like legitimate champions with something to prove, so if need be, they should take the titles.
Prediction: The New Day become new champions.
EB: "Deserves" is an interesting word because if we’re really asking whose work has earned them the right to be tag team champions, it is impossible to look at the SmackDown tag team roster and say anyone but The Usos or The New Day deserves the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Without nitpicking, it sure would be fun to see Aiden English and Rusev win the titles and continue building momentum for themselves as that little heel team that could.
Prediction: The Usos.
KB: Neither is ready for that spotlight yet, but Rusev and English are closer at the moment. Gable and Benjamin are great in-ring workers but have almost no personality thanks to lackluster mic skills. With help from English, Rusev has quickly become a weekly highlight on SmackDown and was already proven in every area as a star.
Prediction: The Usos retain with one getting the pinfall on English.
CM: Gable and Benjamin need to decide if they are heels or faces before anything can happen with them. Rusev and English took what should have been a horrible gimmick and made it entertaining. They deserve a title run for that alone.
Prediction: The New Day retains to close out 2017 as the top team on SmackDown.
Bonus Question
Q: Which member of The Riott Squad do you think has the best chance of long-term success in WWE and why?
AM: Liv Morgan has a good shot to last a long while, but Ruby Riott is the most advanced in the ring and stands out the most in terms of style, so it will be easier for her to start climbing the ladder faster. Sarah Logan will struggle the most and may go nowhere fast.
EB: It would be easy to pick Riott because of the manner in which she has been presented as the leader of the group, or Morgan based on appearance alone, but I will go out on a limb and say Logan has the best chance of long-term success in WWE. Never underestimate Vince McMahon’s love for the wacky southern characters. We saw it with Hillbilly Jim, the Godwinns and Jamie Noble. Logan, with her heavy Kentucky accent, is a gold mine of entertainment McMahon is certain to exploit. That she can work only helps matters.
KB: Riott has proved her worth in every facet of the game while both her Riott Squad partners flounder. Riott has a unique look, comes off as a star already, and may just be the most talented of the three. I could see Logan rising up the ranks in time, but she has a way to go especially as she continues to struggle to acclimate to the main roster and her new hunter gimmick.
CM: All three women have the potential to be something great someday, but Riott is already great today. Her wrestling and mic skills are head and shoulders above her partners', but Logan has also shown a lot of ability between the ropes. Riott just has something different to help her stand out, much like Lita did back in the day.
Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder
Q: Do you think it was the best idea to turn Rawley heel, or would WWE have been better off having Ryder be the one to turn on his partner and why?
JJ: I’d like to see Ryder turn heel. I think he could be a funny “bad guy” who’s indignant and resents anyone whom he deems unworthy of the spotlight. Ryder and Ziggler as a HEEL faction would be money!
Prediction: Mojo demolishes Ryder and carves his own path.
AM: Ryder has proved his popularity, but the fans haven't warmed to Rawley. It would be harder to keep him a babyface while going up against Ryder, who would probably still get cheered. Rawley turning heel was the smarter move, and if it doesn't work out, he can always turn face again and linger in the midcard.
Prediction: Rawley is victorious.
EB: I cannot stand Mojo Rawley. The hype gimmick has grated my nerves from the second it debuted in NXT and the slightly evolved, more arrogant Rawley on the main roster has only made me want to punch him in the face more. Ryder, on the other hand, has always been that lovable underdog fans want to see do well. Yes, WWE Creative made the right call by turning Rawley, even if the idea of the former Arizona Cardinal becoming a significant player on SmackDown Live still feels far-fetched.
Prediction: Rawley.
KB: Rawley has quietly become an assured performer in WWE, and he could have made a splash as a face. It would have been nice to see what he could do as a face, especially since his partner Ryder has long been floundering as a face and needed a fresh start. Still, Rawley should finally get his chance now regardless; only Ryder will suffer for the move.
Prediction: Rawley overcomes a game Ryder to move past his former partner going into 2018.
CM: Ryder was a good heel many years ago, but Rawley needed the heat more. His babyface run didn't pan out after winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and his friendship with Gronk didn't do as much for him as some people like to think. He just needs time to find a new direction after this feud.
Prediction: Rawley wins a competitive match between former friends.
Breezango vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Q: If you were in charge, how would you book this match? Would Breezango put up a good fight or would The Bludgeon Brothers win in quick fashion?
JJ: Let Breezango put up a good fight. Their characters have legitimacy as entertainers and wrestlers. I’d love to see a little more build with it, but yeah, it doesn’t hurt the BB to have a semi-competitive match.
Prediction: Pain via Bludgeoning!
AM: As much as I love The Fashion Police, they can't put up a fight here. I would book a squash with Konnor and Viktor coming out to save them in an attempt to protect their buddies, setting up a match between The Bludgeon Brothers and The Ascension, giving the latter team a slight resurgence back into legitimacy as they hang in there with Harper and Rowan.
Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers slaughter Breezango.
EB: I love Breezango so much. The act is fun, sometimes witty but always entertaining. Their work with The Ascension has been superb here in 2017 and has helped both of those teams remain relevant without having to set foot inside the squared circle every week. With that said, The Bludgeon Brothers are the hotter act and should, realistically, be involved in the tag team title picture sooner than later. They should roll over Fandango and Tyler Breeze Sunday night en route to their next challenge.
Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers.
KB: I love Breezango, and I would book them as underdogs rising to the challenge at every turn if I had control. However, the way they have been booked lately makes it impossible to book them now to rise up to The Bludgeon Brothers, who are being positioned as an indomitable force. Harper and Rowan should continue to roll easily unless WWE has bigger plans for Fandango and Breeze.
Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers dominate Breezango to move up to tag title contention.
CM: This is a hard one. Breezango has been deserving of a big win for quite some time, but derailing Harper and Rowan's push with a loss this early would put them right back where they were after The Wyatt Family broke up. The Bludgeon Brothers need to win decisively.
Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers.
Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship)
Q: Do you feel Mahal has performed well enough to justify a main event spot at this point? If not, is it his fault or the fault of the creative team for booking him poorly as WWE champion?
JJ: I think Mahal has worked vigorously to make his character as appealing to the WWE Universe as possible. With the right dance partners, he shines. Mahal to me is one of those characters who would’ve had a monster run in the late 90s-early 2000s WWE in the big man era. He still appeals to the main event, but it wouldn’t hurt for him to get some midcard burn and work on those levels to increase his profile and work on his craft.
Prediction: AJ Styles.
AM: Absolutely not, and it's both his fault as well as the creative team. He wasn't given much to do, but he didn't upgrade any of the material he was working with whatsoever, nor figure out a way to bring something else to the table. Mahal is an upper-midcarder at best and never should have been champion to begin with. The experiment failed, as most people would have said well in advance.
Prediction: Styles retains the title.
EB: Mahal has performed well enough to justify his main event spot at this point. He has been let down time and time again by a WWE Creative team that has routinely saddled him with some of the worst material ever given to a main event heel, including jokes by The Singh Brothers about The Maharaja’s stinky feet on the December 12 episode of SmackDown Live. It may seem like a harmless joke, but for a guy whose feud with Shinsuke Nakamura resulted in some of the absolute worst material on WWE television all year, it is something he cannot afford. The effort, the determination and drive have all been there. He has been let down exponentially by the creative process.
Prediction: AJ Styles.
KB: Most wrestlers are not main-event talent, and there is nothing wrong with that. Mahal does not look to be the exception, though he has proved himself enough to be a regular fixture in WWE. Everything with Mahal’s push has gone wrong, and he has done the most with the mess even if he will never quite rise to the level necessary in the ring to be a top star.
Prediction: Styles overcomes Mahal and retains the WWE Championship.
CM: Mahal hasn't done enough, but that's because he hasn't been given enough to do. WWE management should never have pushed him so fast in the first place, so it was impossible for him to overcome his status as a jobber before his sudden ascension. Mahal has potential, but it will take time to nurture.
Prediction: Styles wins.