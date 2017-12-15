WWE Clash of Champions 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

8 of 8

Q: Do you feel Mahal has performed well enough to justify a main event spot at this point? If not, is it his fault or the fault of the creative team for booking him poorly as WWE champion?

JJ: I think Mahal has worked vigorously to make his character as appealing to the WWE Universe as possible. With the right dance partners, he shines. Mahal to me is one of those characters who would’ve had a monster run in the late 90s-early 2000s WWE in the big man era. He still appeals to the main event, but it wouldn’t hurt for him to get some midcard burn and work on those levels to increase his profile and work on his craft.

Prediction: AJ Styles.

AM: Absolutely not, and it's both his fault as well as the creative team. He wasn't given much to do, but he didn't upgrade any of the material he was working with whatsoever, nor figure out a way to bring something else to the table. Mahal is an upper-midcarder at best and never should have been champion to begin with. The experiment failed, as most people would have said well in advance.

Prediction: Styles retains the title.

EB: Mahal has performed well enough to justify his main event spot at this point. He has been let down time and time again by a WWE Creative team that has routinely saddled him with some of the worst material ever given to a main event heel, including jokes by The Singh Brothers about The Maharaja’s stinky feet on the December 12 episode of SmackDown Live. It may seem like a harmless joke, but for a guy whose feud with Shinsuke Nakamura resulted in some of the absolute worst material on WWE television all year, it is something he cannot afford. The effort, the determination and drive have all been there. He has been let down exponentially by the creative process.

Prediction: AJ Styles.

KB: Most wrestlers are not main-event talent, and there is nothing wrong with that. Mahal does not look to be the exception, though he has proved himself enough to be a regular fixture in WWE. Everything with Mahal’s push has gone wrong, and he has done the most with the mess even if he will never quite rise to the level necessary in the ring to be a top star.

Prediction: Styles overcomes Mahal and retains the WWE Championship.

CM: Mahal hasn't done enough, but that's because he hasn't been given enough to do. WWE management should never have pushed him so fast in the first place, so it was impossible for him to overcome his status as a jobber before his sudden ascension. Mahal has potential, but it will take time to nurture.

Prediction: Styles wins.