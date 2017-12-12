    Josh Donaldson Trade Rumors: Cardinals Contacted Blue Jays About Move

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Josh Donaldson #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 2-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Reeling after being rebuffed by Giancarlo Stanton, the St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly targeted third baseman Josh Donaldson as they look to add a power bat to their lineup. 

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news. 

    Donaldson, 32, is heading into his final year of arbitration this winter. 

