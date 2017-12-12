Josh Donaldson Trade Rumors: Cardinals Contacted Blue Jays About Move

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Reeling after being rebuffed by Giancarlo Stanton, the St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly targeted third baseman Josh Donaldson as they look to add a power bat to their lineup.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news.

Donaldson, 32, is heading into his final year of arbitration this winter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.