WWE Clash of Champions 2017: Shane McMahon and Most Likely Heel and Face Turns

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania approaching means stories that will define the most important season in professional wrestling are beginning to emerge. In order to get people excited, WWE will have to take some risks in the near future.

Whether it is a long-standing heel deciding to embrace the fans or a plucky hero choosing to take shortcuts to find success, turns are an ever-present and exciting part of wrestling storytelling.

WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday, December 17, will be the last pay-per-view of 2017 and could shake up SmackDown. With so many titles on the line and major heat building between the performers, anything could happen.

Numerous potential heel and face turns in every division on SmackDown could come out of this show. Already in recent months, Sami Zayn and Mojo Rawley have proven just how much attention a heel turn can give a performer.

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin could embrace a more devious side. Tamina might take a stance against the Riott Squad, or perhaps Randy Orton's or Shane McMahon's emotions finally boil over.

That is not to say all of these or even any of them will happen, but these are the most likely turns at Clash of Champions.