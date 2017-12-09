Army-Navy Game 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds for Epic Rivalry

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The only game to take place in the FBS on Saturday is one of the most storied rivalry in all of sports.

Army and Navy will square off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia with every eye in college football on them before the bowls take center stage.

Army broke a 14-game losing streak in 2016 with a 21-17 victory, and the Black Knights have a good chance of winning back-to-back games in the rivalry for the first time since a five-game winning streak from 1992 to 1996.

Although Army enters with the better record at 8-3, Navy is no slouch at 6-5, and the side will have a hunger to reverse the course of the rivalry and halt Army from gaining a consistent string of bragging rights.

TV: CBS

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS Sports App

Odds: Nayy -3

With the two service academies in the spotlight of the college football universe, they'll be playing in uniforms specific for the contest.

ESPN's Darren Rovell gave us a look at both jerseys:

Army comes into the game with a better record, but Navy enters as a slight favorite, which is a bit confusing given the recent form of the Midshipmen.

Navy, who plays a tougher schedule in The American, has lost five of its last six games, with its only victory during that stretch coming over SMU on November 11.

The Midshipmen started the season with five consecutive wins in which they scored over 30 points on four occasions.

Quarterback Zach Abey is the catalyst of the Navy offense, as he's recorded 1,322 rushing yards and 803 yards through the air. Navy's other threats in the triple option are running backs Malcolm Perry and Chris High.

Army is led by quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw, who scored the game-winning touchdown in last year's 21-17 streak-ending conquering of the Midshipmen.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Just like his counterpart Abey, Bradshaw is the only 1,000-yard rusher on his team's roster. The Chicago native has totaled 1,472 rushing yards as well as 259 passing yards.

You should expect plenty of running since both teams play a similar offense, but if a pass needs to be completed, Abey is probably the better option to make the big play instead of Bradshaw.

Bradshaw has only completed 12 of his 39 passes for 259 yards in 11 games, while Abey has seven touchdowns through the air to accompany his 803 passing yards. However, Abey isn't incredibly accurate, as he's completed 42.9 percent of his passes.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Army-Navy game is expected to be close on Saturday as both defenses are familiar with the opposing offensive style. Abey and Bradshaw are expected to be the biggest stars, and it could come down to who has the ball last in Philadelphia.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Odds obtained via Oddsshark.com.

All statistics obtained from ESPN.com.