Giancarlo Stanton Trade Reportedly Explored by Astros, No Longer Possibility

The world champion Houston Astros reportedly explored trading for Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton at one point, but they are no longer in the running, according to Craig Mish of SiriusXM.

Many teams have been linked to Stanton this offseason; however, the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are widely considered the leaders for his services, as MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday that the Marlins agreed to the framework of a deal involving Stanton with both teams.

Houston won its first World Series title in franchise history last season due largely to a stacked lineup that included American League MVP Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa and World Series MVP George Springer.

As things currently stand, the Astros have a strong outfield comprised of Marwin Gonzalez, Josh Reddick and Springer.

Gonzalez can play anywhere on the diamond, however, and Reddick struggled during the playoffs after hitting .314 with 13 home runs and 82 RBI during the regular season.

Also, designated hitter Carlos Beltran retired, which opened a potential hole in the lineup.

Stanton would have made arguably the deepest and best lineup in Major League Baseball even stronger, but the cost could have been great.

In addition to the prospects Houston would have been forced to surrender, it likely would have been asked to take on a sizable portion of the $295 million remaining on his contract.

It is easy to see why trading for Stanton may have appealed to the Astros since he hit .281 with 59 home runs and 132 RBI en route to winning the National League MVP award in 2017.

Stanton likely would have solidified the Astros as the World Series favorite entering 2018, but based on the youth and talent still on the roster, they remain a strong bet to repeat regardless.