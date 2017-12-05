World Series MVP George Springer: 'We Made a Beer Funnel out of [the Trophy]'

photo via Drew Paterson

George Springer personifies the Astros' success in so many ways. As a first-round draft pick and highly lauded prospect, he's one of the many stars who've emerged from Houston and general manager Jeff Luhnow's rebuilding efforts. In the last month of the postseason, Springer fought through a tough slump to emerge as not only a World Series champion, but the World Series MVP.

With baseball season over and the World Series trophy in-hand, Springer found himself on a platform that extended to a world of opportunities, from Saturday Night Live to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

On a recent visit to the Bleacher Report offices in New York, Springer sat down to talk about how his life has changed since winning the World Series, his love of Jon Snow, his passion for reggae music and the intense FIFA competitions in the Astros clubhouse.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

George Springer: So, one of the guys almost dropped the World Series trophy during the parade.

Bleacher Report: Wait, what happened?

GS: The truck just stopped suddenly, the guy hit the brakes and he fell over the edge. We had to grab. We were like, "You drop this s--t, you're going to be in big trouble."

B/R: So what was your reaction?

GS: I laughed at him. But it's all good now.

B/R: What was the wildest thing you've seen someone do with the trophy?

GS: We made a beer funnel out of it. I watched the guys holding it up, and they poured the champagne on it and they just started to drink it.

photo via Drew Paterson

B/R: What has been the most memorable thing that you've done since everything that happened?

GS: SNL was pretty wild. I met both the Bushes, which was cool. The craziest day was when we went Houston, Disney, Disney to Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live back to Houston, had to be at the stadium the next day to do Sports Illustrated and then I had to be at the Texans game to be with this bad boy [Springer points to the trophy]. That was the craziest 26 hours.

B/R: Have you taken a moment to take it all in?

GS: It's been crazy. It's hard to believe that you've played in the World Series, and then it's hard to believe you've won the World Series. On top of the World Series MVP, it's the first one in the organization's history. It makes it even sweeter.

B/R: And you guys are the original "Trust the Process" team.

GS: And the process worked. We got what the fans deserved.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

B/R: You were a big part of that rebuilding process. Were you aware of the team's grand vision back then?

GS: Back in 2013, 2014, we saw what could potentially happen. … A lot of things had to happen, but there are guys who have been there the whole time. [Dallas] Keuchel, [Jose] Altuve, Marwin [Gonzalez]. Those were the guys who went through the 100-loss seasons. I went through a few down years, but the organization has come so far, it's been insane.

B/R: You're not really on social media. Why is that?

GS: I'm not a big technology guy. I like my privacy and being as normal as I can. I'm not an internet guy. I just don't care for it. I made a Facebook in high school and I couldn't even tell you the password to it. I couldn't even guess the password or email. I haven't been on it in four or five years. I don't like being attached to my phone. That's how I am. I'm an old-school guy. I listen to old-school music. I'm one of the only guys now when I walk out of the door, I say goodbye to my fiancee and I won't talk to her until I get home. It's how we are. It's an old-school relationship. It's not behind a phone screen.

B/R: So what old-school music?

GS: Depends on the day. Sometimes I go Gap Band, S.O.S. Band, or stuff from the '90s. Boyz II Men. Keith Sweat. Bell Biv Devoe. I like Drake, I like stuff like that. Future. Paul Wall. Travis Scott. I really only listen to that if I'm in the clubhouse. Otherwise, I'm a big reggae guy. That's how I am—a slow, relaxed guy. I always listened to it. I like the vibe and message. I like the feel and I stick to it.

B/R: What reggae do you listen to?

GS: I'm a big J Boog fan. Rebelution. Tribal Seeds. I'm a big Bob Marley fan. Landon McNamara.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

B/R: Who's been the most unexpected person to reach out to you?

GS: I got a letter from Willie Mays. It was congratulating me on the MVP and our team, and that's one of my favorite players. That was a surreal thing to get, to get a letter from one of the best players in the game. That was absolutely crazy, and that was the first MVP trophy named after him.

B/R: You mention you liked playing FIFA and NHL. Are those your favorite games?

GS: I don't play FIFA as much because all of the guys from Venezuela and Cuba are way better at it than I am. I just stick to NHL. Big Call of Duty [guy]. I love the old-school style of game. Modern Warfare, World War II.

B/R: I assume there's a lot of competition in the clubhouse. What is that like?

GS: There's been money lost, controllers broken, friendships destroyed for 20 minutes, but after that, it's all good.

B/R: Who's the best FIFA player?

GS: It's a tie between Keuchel and [Yuli] Gurriel or Marwin and [Carlos] Correa. It's a four-way tie.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

B/R: Keuchel is not someone I would've expected in that group!

GS: Keuchel gets really into it. He's a big screamer. He gets mad and then doesn't care. Gurriel, Marwin and Correa, they all just play FIFA all day at the field. Altuve tries to play FIFA. I just get beat so I don't try anymore.

B/R: Any hobbies off the field?

GS: I am about as relaxed a guy as it gets. I like sitting on my couch, watching shows, sitting by the fire pit. I like to play golf, but I don't have a chance to play it often. Playstation. Xbox, but I'm about as boring a guy as you'll ever meet. I could sit on this couch from the time the day starts to the time the day ends.

B/R: What shows do you watch?

GS: I'm watching this show Mindhunter. I just finished Ozarks.

B/R: Did you finish Stranger Things?

GS: No. I got...this is going to sound really bad. I got six or seven episodes in and just stopped watching it. I don't know why! Honestly, one day, we were watching it and I found Mindhunter, and I was like, "Do you want to watch this one?" We started watching and I haven't gone back. We're about to finish Bates Motel. Probably every show on Netflix…

B/R: ...Except for Stranger Things?

GS: Except for Stranger Things! [Laughs.] I haven't finished it yet. I plan on it at some point. I just started watching The Long Road Home. I assume we've all seen Thrones.

B/R: I've only seen Season 1. I don't watch it, really.

GS: What? What? You haven't seen Game of Thrones? Why not?

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

B/R: I've seen up to Ned Stark getting beheaded.

GS: You need to help yourself and watch Thrones. It's the best show ever. I don't even know how to explain this why you need to watch it. You just need to watch it. There's so much stuff that happens and twists and things. Things you don't see coming. You try to figure it out and then something crazier happens.

B/R: Who are your favorite characters?

GS: Big Jon Snow fan. Khaleesi is a badass 'cause she's got the dragons. The ice king is really cool. I like him. I don't really have a favorite, but I'm rooting for Jon Snow.

B/R: What about Jon Snow connects with you?

GS: I just like him. I want him to do good. The whole show makes him out to be this outcast and this guy nobody wants or likes. Suddenly, everyone wants his respect and attention and then he tries to do what's best for his family. I like it. I just want him to dominate everyone.

B/R: You're someone who's clearly confident on the field. What was the point where you felt most vulnerable?

GS: This year, I went through a tough stretch and I felt like things weren't going my way. I couldn't get anything right, and I was letting the game beat me. I was not able to separate off-field from on-field. I took home an on-field performance one time. I remember being upset at the house, and it's just a game. I was at a point where I'm letting a game dictate how I'm acting around my fiancee, and I couldn't let that happen. No matter what happens, it's a game, and I was able to switch around after that.

B/R: What's the biggest thing you've learned about yourself in the last few months?

GS: I can push through a lot of things, whether that's failure or success. I don't know how to explain it. I've learned how to overcome things that get thrown at you. In this game, nothing's for certain, just like life. You have to roll with the punches. If you get knocked down, you need to stand up.