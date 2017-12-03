    Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Miami Has 'Framework' of Giants, Cardinals Deals

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2017

    Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton walks in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
    Brett Davis/Associated Press

    The Miami Marlins have agreed to the "general framework" of trades with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants to move 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday.

    According to Morosi, the deals are pending Stanton's approval. The right fielder has a full no-trade clause as part of the 13-year, $325 million contract he signed with Miami in 2014.

    ESPN's Buster Olney reported Friday that the Giants met with Stanton's representatives in Los Angeles on Thursday. Olney also reported that Stanton's representatives received approval to meet with the Cardinals.

    Since Stanton could veto any trade, Morosi noted the 28-year-old holds all the cards:

    Morosi reported Thursday the Marlins were prepared to accept Giants second baseman Joe Panik and top prospects Tyler Beede and Chris Shaw in return for Stanton as long as San Francisco was willing to assume at least $250 million of the remaining $295 million on Stanton's contract.

    It's unclear what Miami would target in a trade with the Cardinals, and the deal may prove to be a nonstarter.

    FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported there's some doubt whether Stanton would waive his no-trade clause to go to St. Louis. Heyman cited a source who said the Giants would "100 percent" be Stanton's preferred choice if he had to pick between them and the Cardinals.

    Of course, that shouldn't preclude the Marlins from evaluating all their options.

    Miami's season ended a little over two months ago, so the team has acted quickly to try to move its best player. As Morosi highlighted, though, Stanton can all but cease ongoing trade negotiations if he wants another team to enter the mix.

