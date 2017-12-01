Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Reportedly Agree to New Contract

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy reportedly agreed to a new contract for the 2018 season Friday.

According to Mark Cooper of the Tulsa World, Gundy was given a raise from $4.325 million to $5 million for the 2018 campaign.

Gundy signed a five-year, $22.25 million contract six months ago, which included a clause that would give him a $125,000 raise each year, per Cooper.

Based on Friday's adjustment, the $125,000 annual raise will start being applied in 2019.

The pay raise comes on the heels of Gundy's turning down the opportunity to become the head coach at the University of Tennessee, according to ESPN.com's Chris Low.

According to Cooper, Tennessee offered Gundy a six-year, $42 million contract.

Gundy ranked 18th nationally with a $4.2 million salary in 2017, per USA Today. At $5 million, Gundy will match what recently fired Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin made this season, which was good for 10th among college head coaches.

The 50-year-old Gundy is in the midst of his 13th season as Oklahoma State's head coach, and he boasts a record of 113-53 overall.

OK State is 9-3 this season, and a bowl win would give the Cowboys at least 10 wins in three straight campaigns for the first time in program history.

This season will mark the Pokes' 12th consecutive bowl appearance under Gundy.