Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski's Wife Stirs MLS Rumours: 'We Dream of LA'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could be lining up for a future Major League Soccer switch after his wife, Anna Lewandowska, revealed the couple "dream of Los Angeles."

The Poland international's spouse recently spoke to Business Insider Poland and opened up on their intentions for the future, noting the West Coast of the United States as a big opportunity for their brands (h/t Goal's Ben Valentine).

Lewandowska, a health food blogger and former karate champion, said: "We dream of Los Angeles. That's where we want to develop our brands. We hope Robert will end his career at a club in Los Angeles and we can say it would be our dream."

While American audiences may smack their lips at the prospect of luring one of the world's deadliest strikers stateside, it seems unlikely Lewandowski, 29, will move while he continues to enjoy his prime years, as recently illustrated by the man himself:

There's also the fact he has a contract at the Allianz Arena running until the summer of 2021, which means it's likely he'll spend at least the next three-and-a-half years on the continent before an MLS move would be plausible.

As mentioned by Valentine in his report, Los Angeles Galaxy were once the only MLS franchise based in the city, but as of 2018, the newly formed Los Angeles FC will join them as another potential destination.

It was the Galaxy who signed former England and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham in 2007, boosting MLS's profile significantly. The club has long held a penchant for recruiting major stars in their latter years, including Steven Gerrard, Ashley Cole and Robbie Keane.

However, Lewandowski recently helped Poland qualify for the 2018 World Cup as UEFA's top goalscorer in qualification (16 goals), and Sky Sports Statto provided further evidence to suggest he'll remain in his current setting, duelling against the sport's elite:

The forward won two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal crown at former club Borussia Dortmund before adding another three German top-flight trophies with Bayern, testament to how he attracts silverware wherever he goes.

That being said, Lewandowski has recently expressed some dissatisfaction with the workload placed upon him in Bavaria and his willingness to see an attacking rival arrive, early signs that fatigue is taking its toll, per Goal:

After so many years as the major talisman of the clubs he's represented, it's possible that Lewandowski could be convinced to consider a late-career transition to MLS earlier than most stars do.

Lewandowska's comments suggest the couple can't wait to expand their horizons with the opportunities that await in the United States, giving the impression MLS will be the next step for Bayern's ace.