Devonta Freeman Played Through Knee Injury vs. Eagles, Unsure About Surgery

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman suffered a knee injury during the 2017 season and played through it during Saturday's playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.



Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reported the news, noting the back sprained his posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee. He finished with 10 carries for a mere seven yards against the Eagles.

"I'm not sure yet," Freeman said when asked about the potential for surgery. "But I'm not using that as an excuse. At all."

In the midst of his fourth year with the Falcons, Freeman produced at a clip of 865 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 317 yards and one score in 14 regular-season games.

Freeman entered the 2017 campaign having reached two straight Pro Bowls and registering at least 1,000 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in consecutive years.

While much of the focus is on quarterback Matt Ryan and the passing game when it comes to the Falcons, Freeman was a huge part of Atlanta's success last season in winning the NFC championship and falling just short of a Super Bowl win.

Freeman was productive when called upon once again this season, but injuries have been an issue for the 2014 fourth-round draft pick out of Florida State.

He suffered a concussion in Atlanta's Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys, which forced him to miss the next two contests.

During Freeman's absence, Tevin Coleman took on the lion's share of the carries in Atlanta's backfield, and the Falcons didn't appear to miss a beat.