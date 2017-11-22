WWE 2018 PPV Schedule Released; Money in the Bank Includes Raw and SmackDown

Mel Evans/Associated Press

WWE reportedly released its pay-per-view schedule for 2018 on Wednesday, and it includes a significant change regarding Money in the Bank.

According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), the Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place on June 17, 2018, in Chicago, and it will be a co-branded event rather than the SmackDown exclusive it was in 2017.

Overall, there will reportedly be 14 pay-per-views in 2018. Five will be Raw exclusives, four will be SmackDown exclusives and five will be co-branded, as Money in the Bank joins WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and SummerSlam in that regard.

Here is a full rundown of reported pay-per-view dates and locations for 2018:

Jan. 28, Philadelphia: Royal Rumble

Feb. 25, Las Vegas: Elimination Chamber (Raw)

March 11, Columbus, Ohio: Fastlane (SmackDown)

April 8, New Orleans: WrestleMania 34

May 6, Newark, New Jersey: Backlash (Raw)

May 27, Baltimore: Payback (SmackDown)

June 17, Chicago: Money in the Bank

July 15, Pittsburgh: Battleground (Raw)

Aug. 19, Brooklyn, New York: SummerSlam

Sept. 16, San Antonio: Extreme Rules (Raw)

Sept. 30, Nashville, Tennessee: Hell in a Cell (SmackDown)

Oct. 21, Boston: TLC (Raw)

Nov. 18, Los Angeles: Survivor Series

Dec. 16, San Jose, California: Clash of Champions (SmackDown)

The Money in the Bank change is significant since it gives both brands a chance to get involved with one of WWE's most unique and important gimmicks.

This year, Baron Corbin won the men's Money in the Bank contract, and Carmella won the briefcase for the women.

With Raw set to the fray, Money in the Bank 2018 could feature two ladder matches with SmackDown and Raw Superstars mixed together, or perhaps even four ladder matches if the brands remain separate.

The 2017 pay-per-view calendar featured 16 events, but the reported 2018 schedule omits No Mercy and Great Balls of Fire to shrink the number to 14.

Royal Rumble will be the first pay-per-view of 2018 in Philadelphia, and it will officially mark the start of the road to WrestleMania.

