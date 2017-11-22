Brady Quinn: Insider Says Michigan Working on Lifetime Contract for Jim Harbaugh

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Brady Quinn reported Wednesday that the University of Michigan is working on offering head football coach Jim Harbaugh a lifetime contract.

According to Will Burchfield of CBS Detroit, Quinn made the following comments regarding the situation on Fox Sports Radio:

"I talked to someone who's kind of an insider within that program and we had a long, drawn-out conversation. What he told me was, they're working on a lifetime contract. I swear to you, I'm not trying to throw a wrench into [Harbaugh returning to the NFL]. That was his words.

"He couldn't give me particulars, but he said that's one of the things that they're talking about. That's how confident, that's how good they feel about Jim Harbaugh and how glad they are to have him there. So, maybe it's something that he wants."

Michigan hired Harbaugh as its head coach in 2015 after he spent the previous four seasons with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

In parts of three seasons at Michigan, Harbaugh is 28-9, which includes an 8-3 mark in 2017 thus far.

Prior to Harbaugh's arrival, the Wolverines had won eight or fewer games in three straight seasons, and nine or fewer games in seven of eight campaigns.

Michigan won 10 games in each of Harbaugh's first two seasons at the helm, and it was ranked as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press poll in 2016.

While the Wolverines are still looking for their first Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance under Harbaugh, they have regained the consistency they lacked during the Brady Hoke and Rich Rodriguez eras.

Harbaugh also enjoyed success in his previous collegiate head coaching stop, going 29-21 in four seasons at Stanford, including a 12-1 record in 2010.

The 53-year-old former NFL quarterback went 44-19-1 in four seasons with the Niners and led San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII.

Harbaugh is currently the third-highest paid head coach in college football at just over $7 million behind only Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney, per USA Today.