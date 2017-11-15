Robert Griffin III Says He Could Help Texans; Is 'Cheerleading' for Kaepernick

Don Wright/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Robert Griffin III says he could help out the Houston Texans following the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.

"Deshaun's an incredible player with a really bright future," Griffin told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. "I feel like I could help him after my experiences with Washington and Cleveland.

"I feel like I could help the team. I know a lot of their guys. I think I can do a lot of things they've been doing offensively. Texas is home, and I've always got a soft spot in my heart for Texas."

Griffin, 27, was released by the Cleveland Browns in March. He has not garnered much consideration on the open market during the regular season despite a rash of quarterback injuries across the NFL.

Watson, the overwhelming favorite for Rookie of the Year, suffered a torn ACL in practice on Nov. 2. Griffin suffered a torn ACL during a playoff matchup with the Seattle Seahawks during his ROY campaign with Washington in 2012.

The injury derailed what looked to be the beginning of a promising career. Griffin and then-coach Mike Shanahan had a growing distrust over the injury that carried on for two years, and the quarterback's play took a massive nosedive. He has played in just 27 NFL games over the last four-plus seasons.

"I've been low key on purpose," Griffin said. "The point was to keep my head in the books and to focus on getting better.

"In 2015, when I was inactive the entire (season), I was able to show growth and maturity. I've learned a lot from what happened in Washington. That experience helped me 100 percent."

Griffin is probably the second-most high-profile quarterback on the market. The other would be Colin Kaepernick, who remains unemployed after his protests during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season. Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions with the San Francisco 49ers but knelt or sat for the anthem before every game.

"Heck, I'm cheerleading for Kap, too, because of the stance he took and what he's representing," Griffin said. "I understand why it's a hot-button issue. I think he's become a martyr for social injustice and some of the things going on in this country and around the world.

"A quarterback goes down, and he's the first one mentioned? I sure don't take that personally."