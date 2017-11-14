Juventus Transfer News: Summer Pursuit of Emre Can, Leon Goretzka Confirmed

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Juventus chief Beppe Marotta has confirmed the club will make moves to sign both Emre Can and Leon Goretzka, with both contracts up at the end of the 2017-18 season.

He told Calciomercato.com on Tuesday: "They are available for free at the end of the season. We are interested, and we'll make an attempt, but it all depends on their will."

Blaise Matuidi arrived in Turin in the summer, but the Bianconeri could nevertheless use further reinforcements in midfield.

Claudio Marchisio, who will be 32 in January, has been limited to just three appearances this season because of injury, and he made just 18 in Serie A last term as he dealt with fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Sami Khedira has struggled to match his usual level of performance. Football writer Adam Digby believes his time at the top level is over, even after he bagged a hat-trick in October:

Can and Goretzka are excellent players, and they would be strong acquisitions, particularly for free.

The former has produced some of his best form in a Liverpool shirt over the last year after finding a settled role in the team, having been utilised—often unsuccessfully—in a variety of positions earlier in his Anfield career.

Like Goretzka, Can is something of an all-rounder, able to pick a pass, win back possession or chip in with the occasional goal.

Bundesliga expert Clark Whitney is an admirer of Schalke star Goretzka:

Meanwhile, Squawka Football shared the numbers behind the 22-year-old's impressive season:

He has already struck four times in this campaign, so there's a good chance he'll at least equal last term's tally of eight goals in all competitions.

Both players would make good long-term signings, and they can potentially get even better in the coming years.

Juventus will likely face plenty of competition for their signatures, and they may not be able to offer the same level of wages than some of those interested. Calciomercato noted Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with Can, while Barcelona are among those looking at Goretzka.

However, Juve can offer almost guaranteed silverware, and the fact they've reached two UEFA Champions League finals in three years will do them no harm, even if they failed to win either.

By targeting both, the Italian giants will give themselves a decent chance of signing at least one of them.