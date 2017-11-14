Julian Draxler 'Not Thinking About Leaving' PSG Amid Arsenal Talk

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Julian Draxler has said he is "not thinking about leaving" Paris Saint-Germain amid speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

According to the Mirror's Alex Richards, he said: "I am not thinking about leaving the club in winter or even in the summer. I am right in the middle of the season with PSG and solely concentrating on our big targets. Now is not the relevant time to think about my immediate or near future."

Per Richards, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been touted as possible destinations for the German, as well as Bayern Munich.

Draxler, who can operate on either flank, as a No. 10 or in support of a striker, often looks to link midfield and attack with quick balls forward and his impressive dribbling skills. WhoScored.com revealed his remarkable take-on success rate in Ligue 1 this year:

The 24-year-old only arrived at the club in January in a £40 million deal, but after bringing in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer, moves that will total £360 million in transfer fees alone, it was reported Draxler could be sacrificed to help keep the club in line with Financial Fair Play rules.

Draxler has played 718 minutes this season, spread over 14 appearances in Ligue 1 and Champions League, an average of just 51 minutes per outing.

However, with Neymar and Mbappe lining up with Edinson Cavani in the front three, manager Unai Emery has found a solution to keep Draxler in the side by deploying him in their midfield three, a role he has taken to well thus far.

That may not prove to be a long-term resolution to the issue, but for now he is still getting on the pitch, albeit less than he would likely have hoped.

Having only just arrived in the French capital it's not too surprising Draxler is keen to stay, particularly after the club missed out on the Ligue 1 title last season to Monaco.

While his situation could be better in terms of playing more and being able to feature in his preferred position, it would have to take a significant turn for him to consider leaving in the immediate future.