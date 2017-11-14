Manchester United vs. Newcastle United 'Likely to Come Too Soon for Paul Pogba'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba is reportedly moving "closer to a return" for Manchester United, but Saturday's clash with Newcastle United is "likely to come too soon" for him to feature.

According to the Telegraph's James Ducker, the club do not want to take any "unnecessary risks" with Pogba as he recovers from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since September 12.

The Frenchman spent time recuperating in Miami in October and has since returned to Manchester, where he has been training with United's reserves.

Injury analyst Ben Dinnery provided fitness updates on United's other stars:

Football writer Liam Canning has spoken of the need to get Pogba fit again:

The Red Devils have missed the playmaker's spark of creativity in recent weeks, so his presence against Newcastle would be a big help.

The Magpies have stuttered of late after a bright start to the season, losing their last two matches, but having conceded just 10 goals—bettered only by Burnley and the Premier League's top three—they're an organised unit under Rafa Benitez, and they could prove tricky to break down without Pogba.

Newcastle have only scored 10, however, so they're unlikely to cause Jose Mourinho's side too much trouble at Old Trafford in an attacking sense.

The Red Devils should still have enough quality to edge the game, and they're wise not to risk Pogba given his importance to the side, but until he is able to return it will be more difficult for them to pick up the results they need to stay in the title race.