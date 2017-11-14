    Manchester United Transfer News: Enzo Diaz Eyed in Latest Rumours

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures as he leaves after the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Manchester United and Benfica at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on October 31, 2017. Manchester United won the game 2-0. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Argentinian left-back Enzo Diaz, who has described the possibility of playing for them as a "dream." 

    According to MailOnline's Simon Jones, the defender, who can also provide cover centrally, has impressed despite making just seven league appearances for second-tier league leaders Agropecuario.

    He told Ataque Futbolero (in Spanish):

    I found out about it on Saturday morning, but later I did not talk to anyone other than my agent. My agent told me that they were delighted, and they were going to see me a couple more games.

    It is the dream of any footballer [to play for United]. However, I need to remain focused on what we are doing and enjoying this moment.

    Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho does not appear to have faith in Luke Shaw, who has featured for just 48 minutes this season. The Portuguese has instead opted to try Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and even Ashley Young at left-back.

    The latter has performed well there, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

    However, Young is 32, and United have not had a steady player in the position since Patrice Evra left in 2014.

    While Shaw is still only 22 and could nail down that berth if given Mourinho's backing to regain his confidence after a number of injuries during his time at Old Trafford, that appears unlikely to happen.

    Diaz, 21, could be a risky solution given his inexperience of top-level football, but it's clear United are looking far and wide for an answer to their problem.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Napoli Agree Terms with Atleti Full-back Vrsaljko

      Into the Calderon
      via Into the Calderon
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Eriksen's Become One of the World's Best Playmakers 🇩🇰

      Miguel Delaney
      via The Independent
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Shaw Reverses into Jones' £100K Car 🙄

      Tom Bassam For Mailonline
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Report: Ronaldo Asks to Leave Madrid

      Matt Maltby For Mailonline
      via Mail Online