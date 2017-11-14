Manchester United Transfer News: Enzo Diaz Eyed in Latest Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Argentinian left-back Enzo Diaz, who has described the possibility of playing for them as a "dream."

According to MailOnline's Simon Jones, the defender, who can also provide cover centrally, has impressed despite making just seven league appearances for second-tier league leaders Agropecuario.

He told Ataque Futbolero (in Spanish):

I found out about it on Saturday morning, but later I did not talk to anyone other than my agent. My agent told me that they were delighted, and they were going to see me a couple more games.

It is the dream of any footballer [to play for United]. However, I need to remain focused on what we are doing and enjoying this moment.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho does not appear to have faith in Luke Shaw, who has featured for just 48 minutes this season. The Portuguese has instead opted to try Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and even Ashley Young at left-back.

The latter has performed well there, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

However, Young is 32, and United have not had a steady player in the position since Patrice Evra left in 2014.

While Shaw is still only 22 and could nail down that berth if given Mourinho's backing to regain his confidence after a number of injuries during his time at Old Trafford, that appears unlikely to happen.

Diaz, 21, could be a risky solution given his inexperience of top-level football, but it's clear United are looking far and wide for an answer to their problem.