    Lonzo Ball Says Shooting Struggles 'In My Head'

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball wipes his face late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 107-96 loss to the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game in Boston on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    Lonzo Ball's struggles continued Wednesday night as he managed nine points on 4-of-15 shooting, including 1-of-5 from three, in the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-96 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

    But according to the No. 2 overall pick, there's nothing mechanically wrong with his jump shot. Rather, he asserted the woes afflicting him have been mental rather than physical.

    "It's in my head to be honest," Ball told ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman after the loss. "I know I can shoot the ball."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Luke Walton: Lakers Defense Was 'Terrible' Against Celtics

      Daniel Starkand
      via Lakers Nation
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Luol Deng Wants Out of the Lakers

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Leads Celtics to 10th Straight Win

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Warriors Pull Away from Wolves to Win 5th Straight

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report