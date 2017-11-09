Lonzo Ball Says Shooting Struggles 'In My Head'

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball's struggles continued Wednesday night as he managed nine points on 4-of-15 shooting, including 1-of-5 from three, in the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-96 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

But according to the No. 2 overall pick, there's nothing mechanically wrong with his jump shot. Rather, he asserted the woes afflicting him have been mental rather than physical.

"It's in my head to be honest," Ball told ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman after the loss. "I know I can shoot the ball."

