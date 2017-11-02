Lorena Martin Hired by Mariners in New Role for Injury Rehab, Prevention

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners hired Lorena Martin to serve as the team’s director of high performance, per Larry Stone of the Seattle Times, a role that will see Martin "oversee the medical, strength and conditioning, nutrition and mental skills departments."

"We started opening doors I don’t know if anyone in baseball had really opened in the high-performance world," general manager Jerry Dipoto told Stone. "And we started realizing, 'Oh, my gosh, there's so much out there that we were not aware of, because we were always working in our close-minded baseball world.' That's where I've been for three decades."

