Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano

ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly scouted Red Bull Leipzig's Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano during the club's 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The club's technical director Robert Fernandez took in the action at the Allianz Arena and has been "feeding back information on the duo to boss Ernesto Valverde," according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Alex Smith at the Mirror).

Centre-back Upamecano, still just 19, is seen as a long-term replacement for 30-year-old Gerard Pique.

The France U-19 international played the whole 90 minutes against Bayern and, despite the defeat, may have impressed Fernandez, according to these statistics provided by FootballTalentScout:



If Upamecano were to arrive, he would partner 24-year-old Samuel Umtiti in the heart of the defence, potentially a pairing that could serve the club for the long term.

Umtiti has been in superb form this season, and it is difficult to find any defenders who have played better, according to Squawka Football's Muhammed Butt:

Barca also want Werner to replace 30-year-old Luis Suarez, who is enduring a difficult season at Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan has managed just three goals this season and hit an all-time low during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash at Olympiakos, per Opta:

Werner, meanwhile, has five goals and an assist in eight Bundesliga outings this season, per WhoScored.com.

Yet Barcelona may face competition for his services, with Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes an admirer, per Goal:

Suarez's current form will be a worry for Barcelona, as it has left them over-reliant on Lionel Messi for goals, particularly following Neymar's summer departure and Ousmane Dembele's long-term injury.

While the club may not be lining up a replacement just yet, there is no doubt Werner has huge potential and is becoming a wanted man.

Wener has also impressed at international level for Germany, and a strong showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the summer may tempt Europe's top clubs to make a move.