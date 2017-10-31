German Police Investigate Anti-Semitic Images of Anne Frank in a Schalke Shirt

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images

German police are investigating anti-Semitic images depicting Anne Frank wearing a Schalke shirt after Lazio ultras did the same in an anti-Semitic gesture toward Roma.

DW Sports' Matt Ford shared the images, which have been attributed to Borussia Dortmund fans:

According to the Mirror's Alex Smith, however, it is not yet known who produced the mock-up, with Schalke also maintaining rivalries with Bayer Leverkusen, Cologne, Borussia Monchengladbach and Dusseldorf, where the stickers were discovered.

The images come after a similar incident in Italy last week, in which Lazio ultras posted images of Frank in a Roma shirt around sections of the Stadio Olimpico.

As a result, passages from Frank's diary were read out before the midweek round of fixtures in Serie A, while Lazio wore shirts featuring her image ahead of their match with Bologna, per CNN International:

Per Smith, anti-Semitism is strictly dealt with in Germany, while it is a criminal offence to deny the Holocaust.

Frank, a German-born Jew, fled the country with her family during Nazi rule to the Netherlands. She and her family were discovered and arrested in 1944 and were taken to concentration camps. Frank died the following year aged 15.