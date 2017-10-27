    Carlo Ancelotti 'Standing By' to Replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea Manager

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Coach of Bayern Munich Carlo Ancelotti answers to the media following the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Muenchen (Bayern Munich) at Parc des Princes on September 27, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly first choice to take over from current boss Antonio Conte, whose future at Stamford Bridge remains in question. 

    According to Matt Heath-Smith in The Sun, Ancelotti wants to return to the Premier League following his dismissal from Bayern Munich, and it is not expected that Conte, 48, will see out the rest of his contract to June 2019.

    Planning has already started for his succession and fellow Italian Ancelotti is "standing by" to take over having been made aware of Chelsea's interest, Heath-Smith added.

    Conte won the Premier League last season in his first campaign in charge at Chelsea, but he admitted recently that he misses Italy and "will be home before long," per RadioUno (via the Guardian's Simon Burnton).

    Even more significantly, perhaps, there have been widespread rumours the former Juve boss and the Chelsea board are at loggerheads over a lack of summer recruitment and a relatively poor start to the 2017-18 season, per The Sun's Neil Ashton and the Sunday Times' Duncan Castles.

    Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte gestures during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on October 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    After nine matches of the new league campaign Chelsea are three points worse off than they were at the same stage last season and already sit nine points behind table-topping Manchester City.

    The Blues are not in a disastrous situation, but defending their league title already looks a tough challenge, and Conte's future is far from certain.

    Ancelotti, 58, could potentially be an ideal replacement. He has already enjoyed one successful spell at Stamford Bridge between 2009 and 2011, when he won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

    He was sacked by Bayern at the end of September despite having led them to the Bundesliga title last term and recently returned to Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea take on another of his former clubs, Roma, in the UEFA Champions League:

    Thanks to the league and cup double he won with Chelsea in 2009-10 Ancelotti is a popular figure in west London, and his re-appointment would likely be well received by Blues fans should Conte leave the club.

