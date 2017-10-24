Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Agrees to $1 Million Book Contract

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is reportedly entering the book writing industry.

On Tuesday, Ian Mohr of Page Six reported the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller signed a book deal with Random House imprint One World worth more than $1 million. The news comes after Mohr reported Monday that Kaepernick was shopping a book and meeting with publishers.

Kaepernick enjoyed a successful career under center to this point that included a Super Bowl appearance, but he garnered more headlines during the 2016 season when he protested racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

Although he is yet to sign with a team this season, his action of kneeling during the national anthem as a means of protest for issues surrounding the country picked up additional steam after President Donald Trump consistently weighed in on the topic. At a rally, Trump went as far as to suggest NFL owners should "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" if a player knelt.

As for Kaepernick, he filed a grievance against team owners, alleging collusion to keep him out of the league, under the latest collective bargaining agreement.

The quarterback has received support from fans—including at a rally outside the NFL offices in New York City—and players in the league as he searches for a spot on a roster.

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett used to be Kaepernick's NFC West rival but recently said Kaepernick's receiving a job needs to be a starting point in any discussions regarding social progress between players and the league, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

If nothing else, Kaepernick figures to have plenty to write about in any upcoming book, as he remains a central figure in the 2017 NFL season even while he is not on a team.