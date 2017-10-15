Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Files Grievance Against NFL Owners for Collusion

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After remaining unsigned through six weeks of the 2017 NFL season, Colin Kaepernick claims the league is participating in collusion.

According to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has filed a grievance against the owners for collusion under the latest collective bargaining agreement.

Per Freeman, Kaepernick has hired attorney Mark Geragos to help him in the legal situation.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also reported the quarterback's plan to file a grievance.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract at the conclusion of last season with the expectation he would find a new landing spot but has not gotten a new deal and has received surprisingly little interest compared to how well he played last season. He finished the year with 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 12 games.

The 29-year-old was notably the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem at the start of last season as a protest against racial injustice. The media attention is a holdup for several organizations.

As former Tennessee Titans general manager Floyd Reese recently explained to 102.5 The Game (via Jason Wolf of the Tennessean), "You don’t want this circus."

However, Commissioner Roger Goodell has denied there has been any blackballing of the quarterback.

"I believe that if a football team feels that Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, is going to improve that team, they're going to do it," he said in June, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com.

La Canfora reported last Sunday that Kaepernick is "not quitting" and is willing to prove himself as a quality option.