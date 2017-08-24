    Colin Kaepernick Thanks Supporters After New York City Rally

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    People gather in support of unsigned NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in front of NFL headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
    Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

    On Thursday, free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick thanked those who supported him at the "United We Stand" rally outside of the NFL's New York City headquarters Wednesday:

    The rally occurred in support of the unsigned quarterback, who drew plenty of headlines last season when he knelt during the national anthem to protest social injustice in the United States.

    According to Jason Reid of The Undefeated, some organizers of the rally suggested there were more than 1,200 people in attendance.

    The NAACP was one of the organizations in attendance Wednesday, and it expanded on its goals on its Twitter page:

    Malika Andrews of the New York Times noted the NAACP also requested a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the First Amendment rights of players.

    While a number of NFL players have protested during the national anthem since Kaepernick did so last season, he remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason.

    The 29-year-old may be past his prime, but he previously led the 49ers to the Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons. He also played 12 games last season and finished with 16 touchdown passes to four interceptions.

    A few teams have expressed interest in him, as he met with the Seattle Seahawks in May and drew consideration from the Baltimore Ravens, but he is still without an NFL job as the 2017 season approaches.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Luck 'Unlikely' to Play Season Opener

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Shady McCoy: Kap Not Worth Distraction

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: OBJ (Ankle) Could Miss Opener vs. Cowboys

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kevin Hart Gets Taken for a Ride 😂

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report