Colin Kaepernick Thanks Supporters After New York City Rally

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

On Thursday, free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick thanked those who supported him at the "United We Stand" rally outside of the NFL's New York City headquarters Wednesday:

The rally occurred in support of the unsigned quarterback, who drew plenty of headlines last season when he knelt during the national anthem to protest social injustice in the United States.

According to Jason Reid of The Undefeated, some organizers of the rally suggested there were more than 1,200 people in attendance.

The NAACP was one of the organizations in attendance Wednesday, and it expanded on its goals on its Twitter page:

Malika Andrews of the New York Times noted the NAACP also requested a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the First Amendment rights of players.

While a number of NFL players have protested during the national anthem since Kaepernick did so last season, he remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason.

The 29-year-old may be past his prime, but he previously led the 49ers to the Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons. He also played 12 games last season and finished with 16 touchdown passes to four interceptions.

A few teams have expressed interest in him, as he met with the Seattle Seahawks in May and drew consideration from the Baltimore Ravens, but he is still without an NFL job as the 2017 season approaches.