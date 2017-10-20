Dennis Smith Jr. Won't Play for Mavericks vs. Kings Due to Knee Injury

Brock Williams-Smith/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. will miss Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to a knee injury.

Per Mavs beat writer Earl K. Sneed, the team announced that Smith would be out with a left knee effusion before the start of Friday's matchup.

Drafted ninth overall by the Mavericks in June, Smith made his presence known with a strong summer league effort. The 19-year-old averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals in six games during the exhibition season.

He continued that strong play in the season opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday with 16 points and 10 assists in 30 minutes.

With the Mavs coming off a disappointing 33-49 season, Smith is expected to play an integral role in the team's present and future as the starting point guard. His absence will force head coach Rick Carlisle to rotate Devin Harris, J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell into the position.

Even though Smith is going to be the engine that makes Dallas' offense run, there is talent on the roster that can perform better than last season. Harrison Barnes, Dirk Nowitzki and Wesley Matthews are a solid starting trio.

Smith's performance this season will go a long way toward determining where the Mavs end up in the Western Conference, so losing him for any length of time is a huge setback for the team.