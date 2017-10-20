    Dennis Smith Jr. Won't Play for Mavericks vs. Kings Due to Knee Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 13: Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 13, 2017 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brock Williams-Smith/Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. will miss Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to a knee injury. 

    Per Mavs beat writer Earl K. Sneed, the team announced that Smith would be out with a left knee effusion before the start of Friday's matchup

    Drafted ninth overall by the Mavericks in June, Smith made his presence known with a strong summer league effort. The 19-year-old averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals in six games during the exhibition season. 

    He continued that strong play in the season opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday with 16 points and 10 assists in 30 minutes. 

    With the Mavs coming off a disappointing 33-49 season, Smith is expected to play an integral role in the team's present and future as the starting point guard. His absence will force head coach Rick Carlisle to rotate Devin Harris, J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell into the position. 

    Even though Smith is going to be the engine that makes Dallas' offense run, there is talent on the roster that can perform better than last season. Harrison Barnes, Dirk Nowitzki and Wesley Matthews are a solid starting trio. 

    Smith's performance this season will go a long way toward determining where the Mavs end up in the Western Conference, so losing him for any length of time is a huge setback for the team. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Walton: Randle 'Frustrated' About Not Starting

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Rockets Fear CP3 (Knee) Could Miss a Month

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Real Talk with Fake Klay

      Aliko Carter
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Dubs Could Be Even More Unstoppable 👀

      Will Gottlieb
      via Bleacher Report