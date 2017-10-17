    Nikola Mirotic Hospitalized After Fight with Bobby Portis at Bulls Practice

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 03: Nikola Mirotic #44 of the Chicago Bulls drives against DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans during a preseason game at the Smoothie King Center on October 3, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic were involved in a "serious altercation" at practice Tuesday that sent Mirotic to the hospital.

    According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, Mirotic, who recently returned to the Bulls on a two-year, $27 million deal, will be out indefinitely after a "shoving altercation during practice ended with an alleged cheap shot from Portis to Mirotic's face."

    In a statement released Tuesday night, the Bulls confirmed Charania's report and announced Mirotic was diagnosed with maxillary fractures and a concussion. 

    The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson followed up and said Portis is likely to miss "a few weeks." 

    CSN Chicago's Vincent GoodwillUSA Today's Jeff Zillgitt and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed additional details: 

    In 70 appearances a season ago, Mirotic averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 34.2 percent from three. 

    On a rebuilding Bulls team, Mirotic was the favorite to open the season as the team's starting power forward.

    Without his stretch-4 stylings, the Bulls will be left with Portis—who is now facing possible internal discipline, according to the Bulls—and rookie Lauri Markkanen as their primary options alongside center Robin Lopez. 

    Related

      Video Play Button
      Chicago Bulls logo
      Chicago Bulls

      The NBA Is Officially Back

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron (Ankle) Will Play vs. Celtics

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ainge on IT Trade: 'I Don't Know What We Owe Him'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Who Has the Best Backcourt: Dubs or Rockets?

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report